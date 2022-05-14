Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: 10 dead, 3 injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York, following a mass shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Police confirmed in a Twitter post that the alleged shooter was in custody.

In a news briefing, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that at least 13 people were shot in the attack. Three sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. An Erie County Medical Center spokesperson told The Buffalo News that those three victims were in stable condition.

According to Buffalo News, a recently retired Buffalo police officer is among the deceased. The individual was working security at the market.

The suspected gunman has been identified as Peyton Gendron, 18, according to WGRZ-TV.

Gendron was arraigned late Saturday where he was charged with murder in the first degree. A public defender entered a not guilty plea.

Buffalo mayor Bryon Brown said earlier that the 18-year-old shooting suspect “traveled hours” to the supermarket. He later added that the suspected shooter was from a different county in New York. Gendron travelled from Conklin, New York, which is about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo.

A U.S. attorney said that the FBI would be investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

The shooting took place at a Tops Friendly Markets store in a predominately Black neighborhood north of downtown Buffalo, police said.

Eyewitnesses told The Associated Press that the suspected shooter was a white male in his late teens or early 20s. He was reportedly wearing tactical gear and was armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

A Tops employee told The Buffalo News that he was inside filling shelves when shots rang out inside the store.

“It was a situation where everyone was running out,” the worker, who was not identified, told the newspaper. He was able to leave the store safely.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “closely monitoring” the shooting.

“We have offered assistance to local officials,” Hochul tweeted. “If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden is receiving regular updates on the shooting and its aftermath.

“The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops,” she said, adding the president and first lady were praying for the victims and their loved ones.

Tops Friendly Markets is a supermarket chain based in Amherst, New York. It operates supermarkets in New York, Vermont and northern Pennsylvania, according to its website.

