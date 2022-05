Monday night featured another win in the books for the New York Yankees, and Giancarlo Stanton once again delivered a big hit to get his team on the board first. In the top of the third inning, he ripped a laser double into the left field gap (which probably would’ve been a homer in the old Camden Yards) that scored Anthony Rizzo from FIRST BASE to put the Bombers up 1-0 over the Orioles.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO