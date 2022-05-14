ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanhope, NJ

Pequannock over Lenape Valley - Baseball recap

By Matt Bove
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyle Tomaskovic went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI for Pequannock in its 10-8 win over Lenape Valley in Stanhope. Joe Sabbath finished...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Hillsborough rolls past Livingston to reach North, Group 4 quarterfinals

One down for Hillsborough—but now the real challenge awaits. Hillsborough, the No. 7-seed, rolled past No. 10-seed Livingston for a 16-2 win in the opening round of the North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Gabriella Roosa led the way for the Raiders with four goals and two assists, while Rutgers commit Grace Toth poured in three goals and four draw controls.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon over Cinnaminson - Baseball recap

Tyler Wiltsey recorded two hits and two RBI to lead Audubon to a 6-4 win over Cinnaminson, in Audubon. Cinnaminson (11-7) scored four runs to start off the game, but Audubon (17-5) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to cut the lead in half before scoring tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run rally in the fourth inning.
AUDUBON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanhope, NJ
City
Pequannock Township, NJ
Pequannock Township, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenape#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Robichaud nets game-winner in OT as Kingsway edges Washington Township

The “quarterback” found his favorite receiver just in time to give the Kingsway boys lacrosse team its first playoff win in five years. Reilly Robichaud buried a feed from Matt Marino for the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in the first overtime period as sixth-seeded Kingsway earned a thrilling 8-7 victory over 11th-seeded Washington Township in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs on Wednesday.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

2022 boys lacrosse NJSIAA state tournament brackets

On Monday, the boys lacrosse state tournament was seeded at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s headquarters in Robbinsville. Those brackets set up the matchups for the sectional playoffs, which will kick off this week with games starting on Wednesday. Brackets are not official until noon on Tuesday.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall’s Alexis Yetna to return for 2022-23 season

Seton Hall forward Alexis Yetna is coming back. The 6-foot-8 graduate student and native of Paris, France will return for the 2022-23 season after initially planning to sign with an agent and pursue his professional dreams. Yetna averaged 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds last season for the Pirates, who finished...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy