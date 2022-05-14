ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘Pure evil’: 10 dead, 13 shot in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

By Patrick Ryan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLOaj_0feJkh9M00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten people were killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals after a mass shooting at a supermarket on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon.

The shooter was an 18-year-old white male who was heavily armed with tactical gear and was live-streaming during the mass shooting, officials said. City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the shooter is not from Buffalo and traveled “hours” from outside the area.

Buffalo mass shooter’s alleged manifesto leaves no doubt attack was white supremacist terrorism

“This was pure evil,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said. “A straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

The gunman shot 11 Black people and two white people, police said.

The shooter was identified in court Saturday evening as Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo.

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

Gendron was arraigned on one count of first-degree murder without bail.

The 18-year-old will be back in court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing.

When Gendron exited his vehicle at the supermarket, authorities said, he shot four people in the parking lot. Three of them died and one is in the hospital. The shooter entered the store and opened fire on customers.

A retired Buffalo Police officer, Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard, shot Gendron but he was unharmed because he was wearing armor, Gramaglia said. The retired officer was shot and killed.

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: What we know about the victims

A law enforcement source told CBS News that the gunman had a racial slur written on his weapon. The attack is being treated as a hate crime.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will not confirm the existence of the shooter’s manifesto. He said they believe there was a “racial component” to the attack but won’t say more.

This attack is being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime and as violent extremism.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz first tweeted confirming the shooting: “I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

The White House issued this statement from President Joe Biden:

“The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”

White House, Josh Allen, local leaders react to Buffalo mass shooting

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted saying she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

  • A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fg97U_0feJkh9M00
    Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVZYn_0feJkh9M00
    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rlZq_0feJkh9M00
    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Erie County Sheriff’s office tweeted this statement:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

News 4 Reporter Marlee Tuskes
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Corrections officer suspended for ‘vile’ post on Buffalo mass shooting

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer working at the Attica Correctional Facility has been suspended without pay after making a “despicable” Facebook post about the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said it is seeking the termination of Gregory C. Foster II, who has just under 25 years […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
weaa.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside Tops during mass shooting is on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Mayor#Violent Crime#Buffalo Police
WETM 18 News

A closer look into NYS Red Flag Law

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As New York is trying to heal from the tragedy that took place in Buffalo this past weekend, the gun debate is ramping up once again. Some people are pushing for more gun control, others are pushing for more mental health evaluations. Back in June of 2021, New York State Police arrived […]
LAW
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Conklin Man Shoots 13 in Buffalo Tops

A shooting occurred in Buffalo Saturday at a Tops Friendly Market. The 18 year old shooter killed ten and wounded three in what is being described as a racially motivated shooting. Payton Gendron, the white gunman from Conklin, shot 11 black people and two white people at the supermarket. Police shot at him; however, a bullet proof vest protected him.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy