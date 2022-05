LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The victim of a Louisville shooting who is now recovering in the hospital got the chance to thank the first responders who saved her life. Lyndsey Hopkins was shot five times on April 13 in front of her Portland home. She has been in the hospital since, and one month after, her mother told WLKY she wanted to thank the first responders who helped her daughter.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO