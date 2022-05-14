ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onaway, MI

Wildfire prompts northern Michigan hunting camp evacuation

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMgi0_0feJjeSy00

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — Crews continue fighting a wildfire in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp.

Officials said the fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about 2,300 acres in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties. They believe the fire was likely sparked by a lightning strike during a Wednesday thunderstorm.

State officials say one firefighter suffered a minor injury. Those evacuated were from the Black River Ranch near the town of Onaway but no residential areas were immediately threatened. The area was under red flag warnings for wildfire danger this week because of dry vegetation and high winds.

Michigan State Police Aviation unit tweeted videos of “Trooper 5” assisting the Department of Natural Resources outside of Roscommon and east of Grayling earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grayling, MI
City
Onaway, MI
City
Cheboygan, MI
City
Roscommon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Wildfire#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Environment
WOOD TV8

White House says deal near to reopen formula plant

Under fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden is offering formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support to ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula, as the administration works to bring the largest domestic plant back on line after it was shut down early this year due to safety issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy