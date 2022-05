Whether you want to get rid of some things taking up space around your place. Maybe you need to sell some things you've been hoarding for a while or you're looking for that perfect thing-ah-ma-jig you've been looking for. Then, here's the perfect opportunity to make some cash and or spend some cash at the Wylie Christian Church (WCC) 6250 Buffalo Gap Rd during their Market Days event.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO