Public Safety

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say a gunman opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and that officials are investigating it as a "hate crime and racially motived violent extremism." Law enforcement officials say 10 people were killed in the shooting Saturday afternoon and three others were wounded...

