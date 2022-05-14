ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 8th Ave Bridge reopens over South Platte River

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The West 8th Avenue Bridge over the South Platte River officially reopened after closing down last September.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the completion of the bridge after crews spent eight months replacing a decades-old bridge in the Sun Valley and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

The new bridge is at the same location between Zuni Street and Federal Boulevard.

    Location of new West 8th Bridge (Photo: DOTI)
    Trail under West 8th Avenue Bridge (Photo: DOTI)
    Wider sidewalks on new West 8th Avenue Bridge (Photo: DOTI)
    Completed new West 8th Avenue Bridge (Photo: DOTI)
    Wider lanes now available on West 8th Aveune Bridge (Photo: DOTI)
    The bike ramp to 8th Avenue (Photo: DOTI)

According to the department, the new bridge will offer a better experience for travelers:

  • Wider lanes
  • Better and safer travel
  • Second eastbound travel lane for people in cars
  • 10-foot-wide sidewalks that are more accessible for people who walk and bike

The new bridge replaces the 92-year-old structure and was funded by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program. The new refurbishment will serve for decades to come, according to the city.

Crews will continue to be on-site for a few more weeks as they work to clean up and finish any final touches. A travel lane may be closed occasionally to complete the work.

