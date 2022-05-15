Cafe des Fleurs Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary 5/14 5/14/22

Boca Raton, FL – “Sunkist memory-making afternoon,” a “happy place” and “pure joy, hope, inspiration and generosity” are just a few ways in which guests described their experience at this year’s second Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s (TCAR) Medical Fund. The elegant, outdoor “fun and fund” raiser presented by “Top Dogs” Sponsors TCAR Board Member Andrea Kline and the Marta & James Batmasian Family Foundation applauded and pampered “paw-loving” moms while monies raised helped increase TCAR’s Medical Fund’s reserves. Medical Fund monies help pay in full for or subsidize low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR’s onsite state-of-the-art vet clinic for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing other economic crises.

