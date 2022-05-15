ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Cafe des Fleurs Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary 5/14 5/14/22

soulofmiami.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 14, Cafe des Fleurs will be celebrating its one year anniversary from 8 pm to 10 pm. Guests will be served complimentary rose bubbles, along with complimentary delicacies such as macaroons and mini tarts....

www.soulofmiami.org

takeabiteoutofboca.com

Rapoport’s Restaurant Group Announces Summer Savings Promotions

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post by Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. As always, all opinions are 100% my own. Images have been provided by the sponsor. Rapoport’s Restaurant Group Announces Summer Savings Through September. Now that most of the South Florida snowbirds have gone home for the summer, Rapoport’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
jupitermag.com

Legends Tavern and Grille Arrives

Legends Tavern and Grille will open its first location in Palm Beach County on May 20. The new Palm Beach Gardens restaurant will mark the brand’s sixth location and its first outside of Broward County. “We’re beyond thrilled to open our first Legends Tavern and Grille location in Palm...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
soulofmiami.org

The Biltmore Presents the Perfect Pairing 5/24/22

Entry Fee: General admission is $95 and $75 for members. The Biltmore invites guests to spend an evening with Banfi Wines, an award-winning family-owned winery. Join us for a unique five-course feast created by Chef Vladimir Blanes and paired with wines from the Banfi collection in the renowned Fontana Courtyard.
CORAL GABLES, FL
soulofmiami.org

Music in the Park at Gulfstream Park Village 5/20/22 – 5/22/22

Gulfstream Park’s Music in the Park, featuring the greatest collection of local homegrown performers, will continue through the spring with weekly duos and trios performing outside on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Village Center Stage. All show times are from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Below is the full schedule of performers and their descriptions. Performances are subject to change; cancellations may occur due to inclement weather.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Sisters Open New Yoga Studio in Coconut Creek

YogaSix, a contemporary fitness boutique studio, brings a brand-new vibe to one of the world’s oldest practices. Located inside the Promenade at Coconut Creek at 4467 Lyons Rd, the studio will promote less stress and more yoga in an empowering, inclusive, and entertaining environment. Based in Irving, CA, YogaSix...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
soulofmiami.org

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location 2022 5/21/22, 5/22/22

Hard Rock Hotel Pool at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314, United States,. JOIN US TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2022. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location is the exclusive space for fans to celebrate the release of...
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Second Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch”

Boca Raton, FL – “Sunkist memory-making afternoon,” a “happy place” and “pure joy, hope, inspiration and generosity” are just a few ways in which guests described their experience at this year’s second Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s (TCAR) Medical Fund. The elegant, outdoor “fun and fund” raiser presented by “Top Dogs” Sponsors TCAR Board Member Andrea Kline and the Marta & James Batmasian Family Foundation applauded and pampered “paw-loving” moms while monies raised helped increase TCAR’s Medical Fund’s reserves. Medical Fund monies help pay in full for or subsidize low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR’s onsite state-of-the-art vet clinic for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing other economic crises.
BOCA RATON, FL
soulofmiami.org

Space Adventure Immersive Exhibit 7/7/22 – 8/31/22

Thursday, 07/07/2022, 10:00 am – 06:00 pm – 08/31/2022. Space Adventure is a must-see, family-friendly, immersive exhibit that celebrates man’s arrival on the Moon. This unique experience features more than 300 original NASA items. During the visit, you will experience a unique journey that goes through five different areas that include: original objects that traveled to the Moon, a Lunar area with a life-sized Lunar Module and Lunar Rover, an Apollo mission control center with original computers, an immersive room simulating a departure to the Moon, educational videos, sensory spaces, VR experiences, and many other experiences.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Zoo Miami welcomes boyfriend for ‘Bella’

On June 30 of 2018, “Bella,” then a 5-year-old Bornean Orangutan, made her public debut at Zoo Miami with her mother, “Kumang,” after arriving from the Seneca Park Zoo in New York. The two were a crowd favorite until the sad death of Kumang in September...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Is it Legal to Pick Mangos Off Your Neighbor's Tree?

Mango season in Miami is an idyllic time, when tasty red and yellow fruits ripen on trees, fall to earth, and in some cases, provoke neighbors to nearly bust down doors with claims of theft. Take, for instance, a video posted on Only In Dade's Instagram page last week that...

