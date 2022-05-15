Cafe des Fleurs Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary 5/14 5/14/22

Thursday, 07/07/2022, 10:00 am – 06:00 pm – 08/31/2022. Space Adventure is a must-see, family-friendly, immersive exhibit that celebrates man’s arrival on the Moon. This unique experience features more than 300 original NASA items. During the visit, you will experience a unique journey that goes through five different areas that include: original objects that traveled to the Moon, a Lunar area with a life-sized Lunar Module and Lunar Rover, an Apollo mission control center with original computers, an immersive room simulating a departure to the Moon, educational videos, sensory spaces, VR experiences, and many other experiences.
