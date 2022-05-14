ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane draws ‘make beer not war’ with flight path in skies over Poland

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
A light aircraft in Poland has drawn the words “make beer not war” using its flight path.

Taking off from the city of Poznan in west-central Poland, the two-seater plane initially turned to the west before beginning to trace the words.

Over the course of almost four hours, the aircraft meticulously completed the 40-mile-wide phrase, before landing back in Poznan on Saturday evening.

The 40-mile-wide ‘make beer not war’ was traced in the skies over Poland (Flightradar24.com/PA)

The aircraft that carried out the flight is part of the fleet at Smart Aviation, a flight school based in Poznan. The PA news agency has contacted Smart Aviation for comment.

Thousands of users were active on flightradar24.com to track the flight, which comes at a time of heightened tension across Europe, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

