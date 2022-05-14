ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL...SOUTHERN CASEY AND NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT/634 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Liberty to 11 miles northeast of Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Liberty around 740 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison County through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Harris Ferry around 815 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Fox 59

Timeline for Sunday’s severe weather threat

The weather turned active on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms quickly fire-up. Heavy downpours developed and some storms turned severe. We are going to have another round of thunderstorm activity this afternoon with storms developing ahead of an approaching cold front. Dry Time Before Storms. Before the storms move into the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi in Dubois Co. causes traffic delays

UPDATE: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office confirms the roadways are now back open. HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers are having to take alternate routes as a semi crash has closed an entire road in the Huntingburg area. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says SR64 at the intersection of 400 West will be closed for an extended […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

State Road 56 Closures Planned in Jefferson, Switzerland Counties

A bridge replacement project is scheduled to start in early June. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to close the S.R. 56 bridge over Lost Fork Creek on or after Monday, June 6, to complete a bridge replacement project in Jefferson County. The bridge is located just over eight miles east of U.S. 421 near the Switzerland County line and will remain closed for approximately 90 days. Traffic will be detoured to U.S. 421 and S.R. 129.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County authorities were called to a deadly wreck Monday night. It happened on Atlanta Road near the intersection of Audubon Road just after 6:30. When they arrived, deputies say they saw a badly damaged car in a field along the side of Atlanta Road.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Harrison County that involved a police officer and resulted in the deaths of two people. Sgt. Carey Huls of the ISP Sellersburg post said an officer with the Palmyra Police Department was dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Monday to assist an apparent stranded vehicle in the 12000 block of State Road 135, south of Palmyra.
PALMYRA, IN
Wave 3

Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation into an officer-involving shooting that occurred in Harrison County and resulted in the deaths of two people, one of whom was a volunteer fireman. An officer from the Palmyra Police Department was called out about 9:30 p.m. on Monday...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Meade Co. teenager dies in 3-vehicle accident in Brandenburg

A Meade County teenager has been killed in a three-vehicle accident. Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to the wreck Friday afternoon at approximately 3:50 in the 300 block of Bypass Road in Brandenburg. State police said the preliminary investigation revealed a 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and...
BRANDENBURG, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after Jeffersontown traffic crash

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky.(WAVE) - A man seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Jeffersontown has died from his injuries. The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway at Williamsburg Plaza. According to Chief Richard Sanders of the Jeffersontown Police Department, a car heading south on...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
1017thepoint.com

TWO COUNTIES RETURN TO HIGH-SPREAD LEVEL FOR COVID-19

(Whitewater Valley)--Two Whitewater Valley counties were counted Tuesday morning as once again having reached the highest level of spread for Covid-19. Those two counties are Union and Franklin. All counties in our area are have now reached moderate, substantial, or high-risk levels. Those risk levels are determined by the number of new cases in the last seven days. Reid Health on Tuesday morning listed only two patients are Covid-19 positive. That number has held steady for weeks.
FRANKLIN, IN
wdrb.com

Male killed at railroad crossing in Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was killed at a railroad crossing in Shepherdsville on Monday afternoon. The male, age unknown, was at the railroad crossing on Adam Shepherd Parkway near North Buckman Street, when he was hit by a train between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Crash in Jasper Sends One Person to Hospital

A two-vehicle accident in Jasper sent one person to the hospital yesterday. Jasper Police say a 2013 Ford Escape collided with a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country at the intersection of Newton Street and 6th Street. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were declared a total loss. The driver...
JASPER, IN
Wave 3

Death investigation underway in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County, Indiana. Authorities from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to a business on SR 256 around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, according their post. (Story continues below) Shortly after, officers were called to a residence...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN

