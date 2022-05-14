ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Casey, Russell, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Russell County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky Southern Casey County in central Kentucky Northeastern Adair County in south central Kentucky * Until 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/. * At 724 PM EDT/624 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Campbellsville to 6 miles northeast of Columbia, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Liberty around 735 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT/900 PM CDT/ for south central and central Kentucky. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Russell, southeastern Casey and east central Adair Counties through 845 PM EDT/745 PM CDT/ At 809 PM EDT/709 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Jamestown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Russell, southeastern Casey and east central Adair Counties, including the following locations... Sycamore Flat, Eli, Mintonville, Windsor, Pellyton, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Royville, Sano and Dunnville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Casey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Casey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASEY COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Magnum to near Cains Store, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Casey County, including the following locations Evona, Lawhorn Hill, Ware, Windsor, Teddy, Gilpin, Bethelridge, Argyle and Labascus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASEY COUNTY, KY

