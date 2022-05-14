Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL...SOUTHERN CASEY AND NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT/634 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Liberty to 11 miles northeast of Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Liberty around 740 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO