Jefferson County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL AND EAST CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dykes, or 10 miles east of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Rockcastle Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL...SOUTHERN CASEY AND NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT/634 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Liberty to 11 miles northeast of Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Liberty around 740 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockcastle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL...PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shopville, or 9 miles northeast of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Laurel, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL AND EAST CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dykes, or 10 miles east of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Rockcastle Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison County through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Harris Ferry around 815 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

1 rescued in West Louisville house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is being treated after a fire at a home in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 3000 block of Grand Ave. at 10:10 a.m. after workers at the neighboring Reynolds Consumer Products facility saw smoke coming from the home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
News Enterprise

Hardin County’s Taul order

Hardin County Republicans picked a political newcomer with a background in continuous improvement over the deputy judge-executive who formally announced his campaign in 2019. Keith Taul of Cecilia received nearly 49% of the votes cast in a party primary, which virtually assures his election since no Democrats filed for judge-executive to replace Harry Berry, who is retiring after 20 years in the position.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after Jeffersontown traffic crash

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky.(WAVE) - A man seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Jeffersontown has died from his injuries. The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway at Williamsburg Plaza. According to Chief Richard Sanders of the Jeffersontown Police Department, a car heading south on...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
k105.com

Meade Co. teenager dies in 3-vehicle accident in Brandenburg

A Meade County teenager has been killed in a three-vehicle accident. Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to the wreck Friday afternoon at approximately 3:50 in the 300 block of Bypass Road in Brandenburg. State police said the preliminary investigation revealed a 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and...
BRANDENBURG, KY
wdrb.com

Jefferson County PVA warning seniors of potential foreclosure crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head property tax assessor in Louisville is warning people of a potential foreclosure crisis among seniors. "It is not sustainable and the next foreclosure crisis could be in our senior population," Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger said. "If we don't do something about this, we are going over a cliff."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD searching for 25-year-old woman believed to be in danger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to locate a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said Justine Woodward was last seen on Monday in the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway. That's near North 31st Street. Police believe she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man shot to death in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Monday. Dominic Eastridge, 27, was found "obviously deceased" around 2:15 p.m. on Northwestern Parkway near 31st Street. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it "appears...
LOUISVILLE, KY

