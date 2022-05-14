ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What Are DataDots and are They a Waste of Money?

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you buy a car from a dealership, they may try to sell you DataDots. But what are they and are they worth the...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Car Dealership#Tech#Vehicles
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 According to iSeeCars

The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Expert: How to Make Your Car Unattractive to Thieves

Car theft is a scary situation. In an ever-changing and evolving world, it’s hard to know what you should or shouldn’t do to protect your car from thieves. Whether they’re after only what’s inside or the whole car itself, proper precautions are necessary to prevent theft. If you can’t park your car inside, you’re at risk essentially wherever you are. Thankfully, Reader’s Digest compiled a list of an expert’s observations on what car thieves look for so you can make your best effort to protect your car from getting stolen!
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

105K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy