Tallahassee and Leon County will observe Emancipation Day this week. The City of Tallahassee and Leon County government recognize May 20 as Emancipation Day. That’s the date in 1865 - eleven days after the end of the American Civil War - that the Emancipation Proclamation was read by Union General Edward McCook on the steps of the Knott House. That meant those enslaved in Florida learned they were free two years after the document was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO