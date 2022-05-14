STATE TRACK: Legacy’s Acosta places 2nd; Grady’s Gonzales wins gold

Cici's story is a sad one. She entered the Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals in Midland back in 2016 with her sons Shin and Kobe. Kobe passed away from complications from surgery that same year, after which Shin and Cici became inseparable. Bonded pairs are always harder to get adopted and Cici and Shin were no exception! Interested people would want one, but not the other. Shin passed away a week and a half ago, and now Cici is at the Sanctuary all alone. Sadly, Shin ended up living the rest of his life at the Sanctuary with no family to call his own. The Sanctuary staff loved and cared for him but it isn't the same as having a forever home.
