STATE TRACK: Legacy’s Acosta places 2nd; Grady’s Gonzales wins gold

It had rained a tenth of an inch on the Scharbauer Cattle Company’s North Curtis Ranch the night before owner John Scharbauer gave me a tour of the property. It was March 31, and that was the most rain he’d seen on this nearly 18,000-acre spread for the last 219 days. Scharbauer had been counting. So had Jim and Janeane White, who live at the ranch house and keep an eye on the property and the cattle. As we pulled up to their house, a sprinkler was struggling to dampen a small patch of dirt that should have been lawn. Jim greeted us outside the truck and said they had waited up for the rain that came at 10 p.m. The pattering drops on the roof had made them tear up. “That’s kinda what we live for,” Jim said.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO