Buffalo, NY

‘Pure evil’: 10 dead, 13 shot in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

By Patrick Ryan
PIX11
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten people were killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals after a mass shooting at a supermarket on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon.

The shooter was an 18-year-old white male who was heavily armed with tactical gear and was live-streaming during the mass shooting, officials said. City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the shooter is not from Buffalo and traveled “hours” from outside the area.

“This was pure evil,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said. “A straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

The gunman shot 11 Black people and two white people, police said.

The shooter was identified in court Saturday evening as Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo.

Gendron was arraigned on one count of first-degree murder without bail.

The 18-year-old will be back in court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing.

When Gendron exited his vehicle at the supermarket, authorities said, he shot four people in the parking lot. Three of them died and one is in the hospital. The shooter entered the store and opened fire on customers.

A retired Buffalo Police officer, Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard, shot Gendron but he was unharmed because he was wearing armor, Gramaglia said. The retired officer was shot and killed.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that the gunman had a racial slur written on his weapon. The attack is being treated as a hate crime.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will not confirm the existence of the shooter’s manifesto. He said they believe there was a “racial component” to the attack but won’t say more.

This attack is being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime and as violent extremism.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz first tweeted confirming the shooting: “I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

The White House issued this statement from President Joe Biden:

“The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted saying she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

  • A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Erie County Sheriff’s office tweeted this statement:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

News 4 Reporter Marlee Tuskes
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

NY correction officer suspended for ‘vile’ post on Buffalo mass shooting

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer working at the Attica Correctional Facility has been suspended without pay after making a “despicable” Facebook post about the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told News 4 it is seeking the termination of Gregory C. Foster II, who has just under […]
BUFFALO, NY
