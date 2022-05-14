ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

2022 Primary Election Runoff: Tom Green County

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImtPZ_0feJdQha00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election Runoffs for the state of Texas begins Monday, May 16th.

Here is everything you need to know about voting in Tom Green County:

Early Voting Polling Places

  • Edd B. Frances Frink Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave. – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16th through May 20th.

Democratic Primary Election Runoff

Lieutenant Governor

  • Mike Collier
  • Michelle Beckley

Attorney General

  • Joe Jaworski
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Comptroller of Public Affairs

  • Janet T. Dudding
  • Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Sandragrace Martinez
  • Jay Kleberg

Republican Primary Election Runoff

Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton
  • George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

  • Tim Westley
  • Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

  • Wayne Christian
  • Sarah Stogner

County Judge

  • Lane Carter
  • Todd Kolls

Precinct Chair, Precinct No. 215

  • Beth Uherik
  • Steve W. Hampton

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

  • Ron Perry
  • Stayce Speck

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

  • Shawn Nanny
  • Bill Ford

Election Day Polling Places

All locations will open at 7 a.m. on May 24th and close at 7 p.m.

  • Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way Lobby
  • Belmore Baptist Church -1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall
  • Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. Fellowship Center
  • Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935 Multi-Purpose Room
  • Trinity Lutheran Church – 3536 Lutheran Way Fellowship Hall
  • Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building
  • SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd. Fellowship Hall
  • Grape Creek ISD – 8207 US Hwy 87 N Gene Marsh Board Room
  • Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne Reception Area
  • Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd. The Chapel
  • Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4359 Oak Grove Blvd. Multi-Purpose Room
  • Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road Fellowship Hall
  • Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room
  • St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957 Fellowship Hall
  • MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – W. Beauregard Jack Ray Room

Sample ballots can also be found on the Tom Green County webpage at www.votetomgreencounty.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Rep. Arrington responds to Taylor County fires, resource list

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) issued a statement Wednesday afternoon on the Mesquite Heat Fire and other fires between Coronado’s Camp and View. Representative Arrington said he spoke with Taylor County officials, Governor Greg Abbott’s office and Emergency Management about supporting efforts during the 1,500+ acre fire. Statement from Rep. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Voters Guide – Tom Green County Commissioner Pct. 4

Here are the answers to the 12 questions from Nanny in his own words. 1. Do you think it is important to assist the families stranded by Mineral Wells crossing to find an alternative route. If not, is the subdivision developer responsible?. Yes. I have a plan to help facilitate...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Rochelle, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Tom Green County, TX
City
Christoval, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
San Angelo LIVE!

Appraisal District Slammed Due to Skyrocketing Home Values

SAN ANGELO, TX — A visit to the Tom Green County Appraisal District office at 2302 Pulliam St. on Friday revealed a different feel that in prior years once inside. A constable was stationed as a security guard next to the counter in case there was a disturbance. The doors leading back to where the appraisal district staff that are normally open were closed. Notices of appraised values of area real estate started appearing in residents’ mailboxes and popping up on the appraisal district website’s property listings this month. Many owners of middle class homes are seeing appraised values…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of May 16 – 21. The following alert is for Midland, County: -Patching work on I-20 from W. Loop 250 to the east of Midkiff will take place Wednesday night (5-18) in the outside eastbound main lane […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
Person
Ken Paxton
brady-today.com

Animal Control Issues Draw Large Crowd to Tuesday's Council Meeting

The Brady City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night at the Municipal Court building. A large crowd was on hand as Mayor Groves opened the meeting at 6PM. Council member Jay May was not present. Council began by approving the consent agenda as listed and a proclamation declaring...
BRADY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's Why Your San Angelo Tap Water May Smell Funny in June

SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo’s Water Utilities Department will change how it disinfects the public water supply from June 1-30. The Water Utilities Department normally uses chloramine, a mix of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. In June, the department will use only chlorine, also known as “free chlorine,” which is a stronger disinfectant than chloramine. The yearly temporary conversion from chloramines to free chlorine – a common practice for municipal water systems – ensures water safety in pipelines by ridding mains of residual microscopic organic particles. This process yields the highest quality of drinking water.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Baptist Church#Bible Church#Primary Election#Democratic#Mercedes#The General Land Office#Republican
KLST/KSAN

Armed Forces Day at Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, May 21 at 10 AM – 3 PM Fort Concho will be celebrating Armed Forces Day with their Living Historians doing an hourly salute on the sites parade ground near the Visitors Center at Barracks 1, 630 South Oakes. This event is free and open to the public and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ktxs.com

Mesquite Heat Fire southwest of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A large grass fire broke out before 5 pm Tuesday afternoon in southwest Taylor County near U.S. 277 and north of FM 89. The fire appears to have spread westward. The Texas A&M Forest Service is on the scene. They named the fire the Mesquite Heat...
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy