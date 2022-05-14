Florida man's front door blocked by massive alligator

You’ll never look at romaine or iceberg lettuce the same way. A Florida Woman used a bag of lettuce as a weapon!. Barbie Rene Killop went into a man’s home in St. Petersburg a little after 2AM and began yelling at him to get out of the house! According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, when the man told the Florida Woman to “shut up,” she threw a bag of lettuce at the man, hitting him in the chest.

