Florida man's front door blocked by massive alligator
An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday,...www.foxnews.com
An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday,...www.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6