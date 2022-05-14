ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man's front door blocked by massive alligator

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida drops in U.S. News annual rankings

Florida, you ain’t so hot anymore. And we’re not talking temperatures here. After annually being a dominant force in the U.S. News & World Report’s best places to live list, it got cold water poured over its Peninsula. It wasn’t refreshing. The Sunshine State took hits...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Woman Uses Bag Of Lettuce As A Weapon

You’ll never look at romaine or iceberg lettuce the same way. A Florida Woman used a bag of lettuce as a weapon!. Barbie Rene Killop went into a man’s home in St. Petersburg a little after 2AM and began yelling at him to get out of the house! According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, when the man told the Florida Woman to “shut up,” she threw a bag of lettuce at the man, hitting him in the chest.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Fox 13 Tampa Bay
Fox News

Florida parents allegedly attempted to light baby on fire at New York truck stop, sheriff says

Two parents in New York have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attempting to light their 1-year-old child on fire at a truck stop on May 3. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of several fires inside a Love's Travel Plaza in Tyre, New York, and took Jamie L. Avery, Jr., 28, and Lisbeth Collado, 25, into custody after they allegedly caused the fires and attempted to "light a one-year-old child on fire," according to authorities. The parents are from West Palm Beach, Florida.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
click orlando

Local, state leaders offer reaction to mass shooting in Buffalo

Many elected leaders in Central Florida are weighing in on the mass shooting in Buffalo, with some in fact calling for more restrictions when it comes to accessing assault weapons. We’re also hearing from a local black community leader who said these accusations are not OK. “It does it...
ORLANDO, FL
blackchronicle.com

Things to do at Devil’s Den Spring in Florida

WILLISTON, Fla. – If you are an outdoorsy person, you’ll want to check out the Devil’s Den Spring in Williston for your next Florida staycation. Here are some things you should know about the prehistoric spring before you plan a visit. WHAT IS DEVIL’S DEN SPRING?
WILLISTON, FL
Fox News

Fox News

746K+
Followers
157K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy