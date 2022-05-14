ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there said, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available. Police officials did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

WIBX 950

Gun Shop Owner in Upstate Who Sold to Mass Shooter Speaks Out

“He didn’t stand out,” he said of the teen. “Because if he did, I would’ve never sold him the gun." - NY Post. The gun shop owner in Upstate New York who sold the firearm to the teenager accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend spoke about the incident expressing shock and disbelief after learning the news.
New York City, NY
New York State
CBS New York

New York red flag law under fire following Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK -- One of the many unanswered questions about the Buffalo mass shooting is how the 18-year-old suspect was able to purchase his assault-type weapon despite New York's supposedly tough red flag law that should have alerted gun dealers to the man's erratic behavior.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, about a year before Saturday's tragedy state police ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.READ MORE: Buffalo shooting suspect had plans to continue rampage, police sayIt was less than a year ago at Susquehanna Valley High School when the graduating senior, now known as incarcerated individual 157103, made statements that should...
News 12

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday. The racially motivated attack came a year after...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
Person
Kathy Hochul
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ap
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Who are the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting Saturday afternoon at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Law enforcement officers are investigating the tragedy as a hate crime. Here's what we know about the victims so far:. Eleven of the...
2 On Your Side

AP: At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department has confirmed a mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon around 3, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side that...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

