MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Commissioners are brainstorming about measures to make the Rickenbacker Causeway safer for bicyclists after a tragedy this past weekend that claimed two lives. Police say 48-year-old Yaudys Vera and 46-year-old Ogniana Reyes were struck and killed by a Jeep as they were riding their bicycles on the Causeway just before 5 p.m. on Sunday and were headed to the William Powell Bridge and towards Key Biscayne. Police say it is still not clear how this happened but they were in an open area where there is green paint and rumple strips but they had not entered the path...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO