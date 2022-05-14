Violin made in 1758 stolen from home of Chicago musician Minghaun Xu

CHICAGO - A memorial is planned for Monty and Rose — the pair of rare birds that captured the hearts of Chicagoans. On Tuesday, the group called "Chicago Piping Plovers" announced a commemoration will take place at Montrose Beach on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The remembrance is for Monty,...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are scheduled to announce charges Tuesday in the shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley after a person of interest was taken in for questioning Monday night. "We can confirm we have a person of interest," a CPD spokesperson said. CPD Supt. David Brown will announce charges in...
CHICAGO - Two people broke in and stole merchandise from a business Wednesday morning in Chicago's West Loop. The pair smashed the front window of a business around 4:12 a.m. in the 700 block of West Randolph Street, police said. They stole merchandise and money from inside before fleeing westbound...
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from the Tr-Taylor neighborhood. Albert Calvin, 70, was last seen Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Harrison Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Calvin, who was visiting from suburban Richton Park, was...
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested around 1:41 p.m. less than an hour after police said he tried to steal a vehicle from a 37-year-old man in the 1500 block of East Harper Court, police said.
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men recently went on a carjacking spree in the south suburbs – first carjacking two other men, and then a woman with children inside the car. Afterward, the suspects took police on a high-speed chase through Northwest Indiana before one of them jumped off a bridge just to get away. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to the two friends who were the carjackers' victims – and who described a harrowing and horrifying ordeal. They managed to escape without physical injury despite having guns pointed right at them. Kendall Knight and Khalil Newson are close...
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in the armed carjackings of a pair of rideshare drivers on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were identified by police as the suspects who took a 26-year-old rideshare driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon while driving on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:30 p.m., police say the victim was driving in the 6800 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. The man sustained gunshot wounds to...
CHICAGO - A number of local organizations are working on keeping kids safe from violence. Among them is Chicago’s Kids Off The Block, which has been around for nearly 19 years. "We're in the community. The door is open 24/7. And we're not the only ones though," said Diane...
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. The 35-year-old was traveling northbound around 10:24 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Loretto Hospital where he was...
Medical reporter Dina Bair continues our series on the troubles in the healthcare industry. In Part 1, we spoke with nurses who left the bedside. Staffing shortages, limited resources, a fear of making a mistake in the overwhelming workload all drove them away. But we don’t want to just present the problems, we want to […]
Any "Best Hot Dog in America" list needs to include at least one place in Illinois. I mean, Chicago-style hot dog? I'm sure you've heard of it before, so it makes all the sense in the world to include a few Illinois hot dog stands. Actually, I'm kind of stunned...
CHICAGO - Chicago Police have charged a 19-year-old Oak Park man for a vicious armed robbery and shooting in Lincoln Park earlier this month that nearly killed a culinary arts student from Atlanta. Police say Tyshon Brownlee is part of a crew that could be responsible for more than 20...
Remember drive-in movies? The old-school open-air theatres are having a renaissance. And they’re popping up all over Chicago, along with plenty of outdoor movie screenings where you can kick back in the grass and enjoy a movie under the stars. Here are some spots where you can catch a flick with friends at an outdoor movie theatre in Chicago.
A new art installation has arrived in Chicago– and it’s been all around the world, too. The “Wings of Mexico” sculpture is a gorgeous design by renowned Mexican artist Jorge Marín , that stands as a symbol of the immigrant journey. The installation is in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago and Visit Mexico .
CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many may remember Keith Thonton, the 911 dispatcher praised for how he coordinated the response the night officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez were shot in the line of duty. Saturday night he was at the helm again when mobs of young people went to The Loop and Millennium Park and a teen was killed. Sunday Thornton posted on Facebook saying, "Chicago is in a death spiral and has quickly turned into a city that caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent. There is absolutely no accountability and there are no consequences for bad or even deadly behavior. Many parents have stopped parenting and most politicians have forced our police officers to stop policing in such a way that they should." More than 1,200 people weighed in on a CBS 2 Twitter poll asking whether the violence in Chicago has affected plans to go downtown. More than 79% said yes.
Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
