SCHEDULE PAGE (Links to live stats and live video) MOREHEAD, Ky. – Following a 2-2 record in their final homestand, the Morehead State baseball team heads east on I-64 Tuesday for the second game with Marshall. The Eagles took the first game between the two clubs at Allen Field last Tuesday 9-5. The game is set to commence at 3 p.m. ET at the Kennedy Center field.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO