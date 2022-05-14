ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Government charge cards require stringent oversight

By Richard Eckstrom S.C. Comptroller
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZ8yu_0feJajhY00

Government procurement cards, known as p-cards, are intended to streamline routine purchases such as for office supplies and small dollar items. Functioning like credit cards and used by thousands of state and local government employees across South Carolina, they’re designed to make small expenditures more efficient often by eliminating the need for purchase orders, thus reducing the time and cost involved in processing paperwork or writing individual checks for small amounts to vendors that accept p-cards.

P-cards are certainly convenient. But they’re also ripe for abuse.

As Charleston’s Post and Courier reported recently, a former procurement manager for Richland School District One is under investigation for allegedly misspending some $40,000 in public finds, some of it using his p-card. That’s just the most recent in a string of apparent abuses within local governments that have made the news in recent years.

In 2020, a Richland County Councilwoman was indicted on public corruption charges for using her county charge card for trips and personal items. A former Midlands prosecutor and one of his top aides were sentenced in 2019 for using their p-cards for personal luxury items; the former prosecutor served a year in prison and was disbarred, while the aide received a three-year probation sentence. In 2017, an employee of Charleston County’s Emergency Management Department was charged with embezzlement after allegedly using her card to spend nearly $25,000 on personal items.

And for every criminal case involving p-cards, there are countless reports of the cards being inadvertently misused or used for purchases that appear to be frivolous.

Unfortunately, the thing that makes them so convenient – allowing widespread use of p-cards to make small purchases without involving an entity’s customary procurement staff – is often what makes self-dealing and careless spending so tempting. Add the fact that town, city, county and school district governments often have insufficient oversight and internal controls in place over their p-card purchases, and it’s a recipe for trouble. Local government officials need to step back and reassess whether they’re doing enough to prevent problems, and consider the following steps:

• Limit the number of cards in use. Some entities have literally hundreds of p-card users. Every card issued is one more opportunity for misuse.

• Take a zero-tolerance approach to missing documentation. While most governments might require receipts and a supervisor’s approval for p-card charges, it’s not uncommon for a supervisor to sign off on expenditures that lack documentation. Card users need to know that’s not acceptable.

• Make sure all spending details, including for p-card spending, are available online. The more eyes on these expenditures, the better. Transparency helps deter misconduct and catch problems before they get out of hand.

• Mandate annual p-card audits performed by an outside agency. The cost is well worth it when public trust is at stake.

• Work with the bank to block purchases from prohibited categories of vendors like liquor stores, tattoo parlors, and stores selling clothing, shoes and fashion accessories.

• When abuse is suspected, contact authorities immediately. Swift justice is a good deterrent. In the Richland School District One case, officials waited months before calling the police – a delay that likely complicates any investigation and sends the message that it’s not an urgent matter.

When it comes to public dollars, we shouldn’t tempt fate. Local government leaders must make sure their policies governing p-card use are stringent, clearly communicated, and followed to the letter.

Richard Eckstrom is a CPA and the state comptroller. He’s president of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and Treasurers.

Comments / 1

Related
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Kick Miller out of office in June

It’s a pure cryin’ shame the S.C. General Assembly couldn’t get it together enough last week to pass S.C. Sen. Chip Campsen’s bill to rein in poorly-performing elected registers of deeds like Michael Miller in Charleston. Miller, a Democrat, is up for re-election this year and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster signs bill making military retiree pay exempt from taxation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A bill that will help military retirees in the Palmetto State has become law. On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster signed the Workforce Enhancement & Military Recognition Act, which exempts military retiree pay from taxation. The law is effective beginning in tax years after 2021, making military...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
State
South Carolina State
Richland County, SC
Government
wach.com

SC bill signed to exempt military retirement pay from income tax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law Friday to exempt military retirement pay from income tax. Before the Workforce Enhancement & Military Recognition Act was passed, a portion of military retiree's income was taxed with only partial exemptions in place, according to a release.
INCOME TAX
FOX Carolina

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wfxb.com

New Voting Bill Signed into Law in South Carolina

A new voting bill was signed into law on Friday by Governor McMaster. The bill which passed unanimously, allows South Carolina residents to get to the polls early and replaced the state’s in person absentee voting process allowing residents to vote early with no excuse up to two weeks before Election Day. Residents had the option to vote about 30 days prior to the election. Early voting in South Carolina’s June 14th primary will now begin on May 31st.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Procurement#Charge Card#Embezzlement#Credit Card#Post And Courier
wfxg.com

New South Carolina law impacts voting for primary elections

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Some voting almost began Monday, May 16 in South Carolina. However, a decision over the weekend quickly changed that. Governor Henry McMaster signed the election reform bill into law Friday. It offers South Carolinians a new option of early voting, but restricts absentee. The Aiken County...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Regular session ends but South Carolina lawmakers will be back soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While the South Carolina Legislature's regular session is over, state lawmakers still have plenty of work ahead of them in the coming months. State lawmakers worked to try to pass new laws during this recent two-year session. Thursday, May 12 marked the end of that time period, meaning any bills that didn’t pass by the deadline are dead and will need to be re-introduced next year.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor to discuss infrastructure in Georgetown on Monday

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) -– South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod will be in Georgetown on Monday to talk about infrastructure. McLeod, a state senator from Bennettsville, has planned a news conference where she’ll focus on issues related to the dredging of the Port of Georgetown and efforts to save the Liberty Steel Mill. McLeod […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: COVID cases rising again in South Carolina

South Carolina’s number of COVID-19 cases is rising again according to the latest weekly data released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday. The agency reported 5,566 total new cases of COVID-19 — an increase over last week’s 4,458 cases – and 10 total new deaths, compared to last week’s four. More: Charleston City Paper, The Post and Courier, The New York Times.
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Report ranks South Carolina 36th for its property tax rates, down one spot from the year before

(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 36th in the country in property tax obligations, according to a new analysis from the Tax Foundation. South Carolina was 35th the past two years in the analysis, which is part of The Tax Foundation’s Business Climate Index. South Carolina ranked 31st overall in business climate, with its best ranking of fifth coming in corporate tax rate. Property tax makes up 14.4% of the ranking.
INCOME TAX
WIS-TV

SC Lawyers Compete to Raise Money for Local Food Banks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a virtual fundraising competition about to get underway that will benefit food banks in our state. The South Carolina Bar’s Young Lawyers Division is partnering with Harvest Hope and other food banks to raise money and awareness for the 2022 South Carolina Legal Feeding Frenzy.
CHARITIES
WSPA 7News

Surveyors working on exact locations of county lines in SC

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina surveyors are ready to discuss their efforts to figure out exactly where the border between Lexington County and Saluda County lies. The South Carolina Geodetic Survey is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall. The agency was asked in 2014 to make exact […]
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy