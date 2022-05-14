ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman Announces Hawaiian Hula, ʻUkulele & Language Classes

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – Hālau Hula Nāpuaokalei ʻilima, n ow in its 18th year, announces Kumu Hula (master teacher) K ē hau Chrisman 20 22 class schedule in Beginner Hula, Hawaiian ʻ Ukulele, and Hawaiian ( ʻŌlelo) language. This creates an unique opportunity to be immersed in the culture of Hawai ʻi.

Kumu Kehau Chrisman started studying hula in 1983 until she began seriously training in 1993 to become a kumu hula under the direction of Kumu Bill Correa on Hawai ʻi Island.  This was achieved in 2000 to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (comparable to a PhD in Hula) following rigorous protocols taught by well-known and respected Hawaiian hula masters. In 2003, Chrisman moved to Arizona from Hawai`i and opened her Cottonwood-based hula school, H ā lau Hula N ā puaokalei ʻ ilima , in 2004. Students from throughout the Verde Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff travel to study Hawaiian hula, ʻ ukulele, language and culture with Kumu K ē hau Chrisman.

Learning hula, ʻ ukulele and Hawaiian language from Kumu is extremely rewarding as shared by some of her current students: “Hula has instilled discipline, confidence, dedication and much happiness in my life.”, “Learning about the Hawaiian culture widens my world views of what is important to me.”, “Hula is fun and brings me much joy.”, “Hula has enhanced my life and given me a wonderful extended family, treasured friendships and camaraderie.” In a recent study published in the Frontiers of Aging Neuroscience and mentioned in the AARP Bulletin suggests that learning new dances is superior to repetitive exercises in increasing neural connections in older peoples ’ brains.

New 20 22 classes include:

Beginner Women’s Hula Class – Open to those 15 and older.  Learn basic hula and feet movements, plus language, culture, and values. Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, beginning June 2 through July 7 . Fee is $48 for the six-week session, payable at the first class.

Beginners `Ukulele Class – Learn chords, strumming techniques, and songs from the islands. Thursday s from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, 4 classes beginning June 2 – June 23 .  Fee is $ 10 per class.  Bring your own`ukulele.

Hawaiian Language Class – Open to those 16 and older.  Learn Hawaiian pronunciation, simple sentence structures, and Hawaiian vocabulary. Thurs days from 3:30 to 4:30 pm beginning June 30 – August 18 (duration may be extended based on class interest). Fee is $8 per class. Bring a writing tablet and pen/pencil.

All classes are held at the Verde Village Property Homeowners Association Clubhouse located a t 4855 Broken Saddle Drive in Cottonwood.

For more information, visit arizonahula.com , call Chrisman at (928) 639-4683 and please leave a message , o r email her at hulaisaloha@gmail.com .

The post Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman Announces Hawaiian Hula, ʻUkulele & Language Classes appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio

By Carson Ralston Camp Verde News – Join us on Thursday, May 26th from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio. Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians [...] The post Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Kris Neri Presents a Special Workshop for Writers and Readers

Cottonwood News – Kris Neri, award winning author and former owner of The Well Red Coyote bookstore in Sedona, returns to the Verde Valley to present a free workshop for writers, aspiring writers, and readers on Thursday, May 19 at 4:00 pm, at Studio B (Old Town Center for the Arts) in Cottonwood. Neri will [...] The post Kris Neri Presents a Special Workshop for Writers and Readers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

How Can Gardening Boost Your Physical and Mental Health?

By Marisa Morton Sedona News: Approximately 55% of all Americans take part in gardening activities, with many citing the joy of working in the Great Outdoors and watching their plants grow, as highly fulfilling. In the earlier stages of the pandemic, the sale of online gardening goods doubled, indicating that for many, this hobby was seen as [...] The post How Can Gardening Boost Your Physical and Mental Health? appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: May 20-26

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for [...] The post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: May 20-26 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian Language#Hawaiian Culture#Language Learning#Sedona News#Hawai I
Sedona.Biz

Annual Bob Dylan’s Birthday Celebration at the Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood News – The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert, on Saturday, May 21, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm, at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.  For fourteen years, from 2006 through 2019, this annual celebration of the musical legacy of Bob [...] The post Annual Bob Dylan’s Birthday Celebration at the Old Town Center for the Arts appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

13th Annual Flagstaf Hullabaloo Festival June 4&5

Verde Valley News – On Saturday and Sunday June 4th and 5th the thirteenth annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo presented by Snow Mountain River returns to Wheeler Park in downtown Flagstaff, AZ. Hullabaloo is a community festival and a celebration of summertime. Hullabaloo has been voted “Best Annual Event or Festival” ten times by Arizona Daily Sun [...] The post 13th Annual Flagstaf Hullabaloo Festival June 4&5 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, May 12th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. May’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Gary Simpkins, Christy Fisher, Mike McReynolds, [...] The post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

100 Women Who Care Hosts FIRST In-Person Giving Circle

Sedona News – The 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter hosted their first in-person Giving Circle for members on Monday, May 2 at The Elks Club in Sedona.  Members had the opportunity to hear from four past recipients: Verde Valley Caregivers, Manzanita Outreach, Big Brother & Big Sisters, and the Verde Valley Sanctuary and [...] The post 100 Women Who Care Hosts FIRST In-Person Giving Circle appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Met Live Opera ‘Lucia Di Lammermoor’ on screen in Sedona May 21

Sedona News – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will continue with Gaetano Donizetti’s “Lucia Di Lammermoor” on Saturday, May 21. There will be one show at 10 a.m. — a [...] The post Met Live Opera ‘Lucia Di Lammermoor’ on screen in Sedona May 21 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Anais in Love’ premiere May 20-25

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Anais in Love” showing May 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Anais in Love” — a buoyant French comedy from director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet — follows spirited and romantic thirtysomething Anaïs (Anaïs Demoustier) in her manic search for [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Anais in Love’ premiere May 20-25 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

New designated dispersed camping sites to be implemented west of Sedona

Verde Valley News –Signed by Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt, the West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping and Day-use Areas Decision Memo allows for the first phase of construction to begin immediately. The first part of implementation will begin with construction and installation of information kiosks, signage, and boulder placement to block off user-created roads and campsites, [...] The post New designated dispersed camping sites to be implemented west of Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Participates in Blue Star Museum Program

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum will be one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families this summer, including National Guard and Reserve, beginning May 21, 2022 – Armed Forces Day. The offer will run through Labor Day, September 5, 2022. This [...] The post Sedona Heritage Museum Participates in Blue Star Museum Program appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater

Sedona News – Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Friday Night at the Theater on May 22, 7 to 8 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR-179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local [...] The post Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Hanging Out Around Home

… a lot of the photos in my portfolio have been shot around home … in the yard and around it … sitting on the deck whilst keeping an eye on my little predator who has a penchant for attacking predators much larger than herself. May is always the month for our Spuria Innovator iris’s [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Hanging Out Around Home appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Red Rose Art Show At Stagecoach Country Roadhouse This Mother’s Day Weekend

Sedona News – This Mother’s Day Weekend enjoy great shopping and dining at the Red Rose Art Show and Stagecoach Country Roadhouse.  This event is sponsored by the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group the newest restaurant to West Sedona known as the Stagecoach Country Roadhouse located at 1405 West Highway 89A.   Beautiful patio dining on [...] The post Red Rose Art Show At Stagecoach Country Roadhouse This Mother’s Day Weekend appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Memorial Day Serivce at Sedona Military Park

Sedona News – Sedona’s SAVCO organization (Sedona Area Veteran & Community Outreach) will conduct the first full Memorial Day service in three years Monday May 30th, 0900-1000 at the Sedona Military Park which is located within the Jack Jameson Memorial Sculpture Park, 25 Northview Rd Sedona AZ. Members of the Civil Air Patrol Verde Valley [...] The post Memorial Day Serivce at Sedona Military Park appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Attend a Community Conversation: Are You Prepared for a Wildland Fire?

Sedona News – The 2022 fire season has begun early in Northern Arizona, as the Crooks Fire near Prescott and the Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff have unfortunately shown. On Thursday May 26 from 10:00 – 11:30 the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will host a community conversation to discuss how the Verde Valley can best [...] The post Attend a Community Conversation: Are You Prepared for a Wildland Fire? appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Sanctuary Introduces New Executive Director

Sedona News – The Verde Valley Sanctuary Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Jessye Johnson has taken the helm as the organization’s Executive Director. Jessye has a rich history of serving children, families, and survivors of domestic and sexual violence as a seasoned nonprofit leader with deep roots in Arizona. Jessye has over [...] The post Verde Valley Sanctuary Introduces New Executive Director appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

2022 Vote Center Locations Approved

Verde Valley News – Yavapai County Elections Director, Lynn Constabile would like to announce the locations that have been approved by the Board of Supervisors to be Vote Centers in the August 2, 2022 Primary Election and November 8, 2022 General Election. Registered voters in Yavapai County may go to any of these locations to [...] The post 2022 Vote Center Locations Approved appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Great Art on Screen ‘Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition’ premieres May 17

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Tutankhaun: The Last Exhibition”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most [...] The post Great Art on Screen ‘Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition’ premieres May 17 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
216
Followers
864
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy