Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman Announces Hawaiian Hula, ʻUkulele & Language Classes

Sedona News – Hālau Hula Nāpuaokalei ʻilima, n ow in its 18th year, announces Kumu Hula (master teacher) K ē hau Chrisman 20 22 class schedule in Beginner Hula, Hawaiian ʻ Ukulele, and Hawaiian ( ʻŌlelo) language. This creates an unique opportunity to be immersed in the culture of Hawai ʻi.

Kumu Kehau Chrisman started studying hula in 1983 until she began seriously training in 1993 to become a kumu hula under the direction of Kumu Bill Correa on Hawai ʻi Island. This was achieved in 2000 to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (comparable to a PhD in Hula) following rigorous protocols taught by well-known and respected Hawaiian hula masters. In 2003, Chrisman moved to Arizona from Hawai`i and opened her Cottonwood-based hula school, H ā lau Hula N ā puaokalei ʻ ilima , in 2004. Students from throughout the Verde Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff travel to study Hawaiian hula, ʻ ukulele, language and culture with Kumu K ē hau Chrisman.

Learning hula, ʻ ukulele and Hawaiian language from Kumu is extremely rewarding as shared by some of her current students: “Hula has instilled discipline, confidence, dedication and much happiness in my life.”, “Learning about the Hawaiian culture widens my world views of what is important to me.”, “Hula is fun and brings me much joy.”, “Hula has enhanced my life and given me a wonderful extended family, treasured friendships and camaraderie.” In a recent study published in the Frontiers of Aging Neuroscience and mentioned in the AARP Bulletin suggests that learning new dances is superior to repetitive exercises in increasing neural connections in older peoples ’ brains.

New 20 22 classes include:

Beginner Women’s Hula Class – Open to those 15 and older. Learn basic hula and feet movements, plus language, culture, and values. Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, beginning June 2 through July 7 . Fee is $48 for the six-week session, payable at the first class.

Beginners `Ukulele Class – Learn chords, strumming techniques, and songs from the islands. Thursday s from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, 4 classes beginning June 2 – June 23 . Fee is $ 10 per class. Bring your own`ukulele.

Hawaiian Language Class – Open to those 16 and older. Learn Hawaiian pronunciation, simple sentence structures, and Hawaiian vocabulary. Thurs days from 3:30 to 4:30 pm beginning June 30 – August 18 (duration may be extended based on class interest). Fee is $8 per class. Bring a writing tablet and pen/pencil.

All classes are held at the Verde Village Property Homeowners Association Clubhouse located a t 4855 Broken Saddle Drive in Cottonwood.

For more information, visit arizonahula.com , call Chrisman at (928) 639-4683 and please leave a message , o r email her at hulaisaloha@gmail.com .

The post Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman Announces Hawaiian Hula, ʻUkulele & Language Classes appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .