Teller County Sheriff says $300 million dollars worth of homes are in evacuation area of High Park Fire

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff told residents at a town hall meeting that $300 million dollars worth of homes were either under evacuation or under pre-evacuation orders as of Saturday afternoon.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday officials said the fire is 1.8 miles from the Cripple Creek Ranchettes.

He asked Teller County residents to help one another during this difficult wildfire event.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

