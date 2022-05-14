ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Teller County Sheriff says $300 million dollars worth of homes are in evacuation area of High Park Fire

By Riley Carroll
 4 days ago
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff told residents at a town hall meeting that $300 million dollars worth of homes were either under evacuation or under pre-evacuation orders as of Saturday afternoon.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday officials said the fire is 1.8 miles from the Cripple Creek Ranchettes.

He asked Teller County residents to help one another during this difficult wildfire event.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

