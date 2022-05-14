ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

By Carson Ralston

Camp Verde News – Join us on Thursday, May 26th from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio.

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona.  There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the last Thursday of the month.

This month’s concert is performed by Jo B. & Walton Trio featuring singer-songwriter Jo Berger on guitar and vocals, instrumentalist Walton Mendelson on the unique and eclectic electronic wind instrument (EWI), and Steve Farina on the cajon. Together they create original music rooted in the folk traditions of the West infused with a splash of jazz and a touch of blues. Their music is spirited, poignant, and full of variety. They can get your body moving and lift your heart. The Jo B. & Walton Trio performs their blend of original folk, swing, blues, and Latin tunes at a variety of regional venues and folk festivals throughout Arizona. They all live in Prescott, Arizona.

“When Jo B. & Walton play sunshine fills the room! Music so bright and joyful you can’t help but smile. Jo Berger and Walton Mendelson perform beautifully together, creating a seamless and surprisingly full sound for just a duo. Their personalities come through in their performances instilling the listener with a sense of being with good old friends.”

– Jennifer Cohen, Host, Verde Valley Experience TV Show.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.

The post Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Kris Neri Presents a Special Workshop for Writers and Readers

Cottonwood News – Kris Neri, award winning author and former owner of The Well Red Coyote bookstore in Sedona, returns to the Verde Valley to present a free workshop for writers, aspiring writers, and readers on Thursday, May 19 at 4:00 pm, at Studio B (Old Town Center for the Arts) in Cottonwood. Neri will [...] The post Kris Neri Presents a Special Workshop for Writers and Readers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Blues Dawgs Reunion Concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood News – The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the Blues Dawg Reunion Concert on Friday, May 20, at 7:00, at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood. This concert is sponsored by Best Western Cottonwood Inn and Lee Worthen, and kicks off Saturday’s separate Bob Dylan concert, [...] The post Blues Dawgs Reunion Concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert, once the Hay Capital of the World, grew from agricultural roots

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A railway expansion was the catalyst for the beginnings of the town of Gilbert. It was 1901 when plans to build a railroad from Phoenix to Benson were coming together for the Phoenix and Eastern Railway Company. In 1902, they began to purchase land to lay the first stretch of line between Phoenix and Florence. Enter into history one William “Bobby” Gilbert, whose family had homesteaded 160 acres of land (in 1898) in what would later become the town.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Camp Verde, AZ
Government
Sedona, AZ
Government
City
Camp Verde, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Sedona.Biz

Annual Bob Dylan’s Birthday Celebration at the Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood News – The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert, on Saturday, May 21, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm, at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.  For fourteen years, from 2006 through 2019, this annual celebration of the musical legacy of Bob [...] The post Annual Bob Dylan’s Birthday Celebration at the Old Town Center for the Arts appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

How Can Gardening Boost Your Physical and Mental Health?

By Marisa Morton Sedona News: Approximately 55% of all Americans take part in gardening activities, with many citing the joy of working in the Great Outdoors and watching their plants grow, as highly fulfilling. In the earlier stages of the pandemic, the sale of online gardening goods doubled, indicating that for many, this hobby was seen as [...] The post How Can Gardening Boost Your Physical and Mental Health? appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Concert#Jazz#Verde Valley#Ewi#The Jo B Walton#Latin
Sedona.Biz

1/10-acre Wilson Fire reported north of downtown Sedona

Sedona News – Resources are responding to a 1/10-acre fire, deemed the Wilson Fire, located 2.5 miles north of downtown Sedona (34°55’42.0″N 111°45’54.0″W) in the Wilson Tank area. Air attack has arrived and an engine is on the way. A helicopter has been ordered as well. The fire is minimally creeping and smoldering on a flat mesa [...] The post 1/10-acre Wilson Fire reported north of downtown Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Designated Dispersed Camping Site Near Sedona

In partnership with the National Forest Foundation, Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the signing of a decision memo that designates specific areas for dispersed camping and day-use sites in west Sedona that will preserve and protect the entire area from overuse and negative impacts. Signed by Red Rock...
12 News

'Cool pavement' keeping temperatures down in Phoenix

PHOENIX — With the hot temperatures of summer now back in the Valley, the City of Phoenix is spraying more coating down on neighborhood streets as part of its Cool Pavement Pilot Program. The pavement project has had results that City leaders believe could help address some of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hello, Bookstore’ premiere: May 23

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona one-day-only premiere of “Hello, Bookstore” on Monday, May 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. In the shadow of the pandemic, a small town rallies to protect a beloved local bookstore. A landmark in Lenox, [...] The post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hello, Bookstore’ premiere: May 23 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Greyson F

Fun LA-Based Ice Cream Shop Opening First Arizona Location

Cool down with some ice cream.Josh Pereira/Unsplash. Looking to beat the heat? If you’re not, you will be soon, as the temperatures around greater Phoenix begin to crank up (with possible record temperatures in the near future). While staying inside in the AC or finding a pool are options, why not avoid the sweltering desert heat by cooling yourself from the inside out? With the help of a new, Los Angeles-based soft-serve ice cream shop, you’ll be able to do just that.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

ADOT to present 5-year, $571M highway improvement plan for public opinion Friday

PHOENIX – Five years and $571 million worth of highway construction projects in Arizona will be presented for public opinion at a hearing Friday in Scottsdale. The Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release the recommended plan includes widening Interstate 17 from Anthem Way north to Sunset Point and adding flex lanes between Sunset Point and Black Canyon City; opening up the Gila River Bridge between Phoenix and Casa Grande; the initial phase of an interchange at Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 in Kingman; and widening part of State Route 260 in Mohave County.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Why these Arizona couples decided to get married on Friday the 13th

This past Friday was the 13th, and while some people were busy getting traditionally discounted piercings and tattoos, others were lining up to tie the knot. At the Downtown Justice Court in downtown Phoenix that day, hopeful couples waited for hours to be married in one of the five courtrooms.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Town of Sedona founded by settlers from Missouri

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The dramatic sandstone formations around the town of Sedona draw millions of visitors from around the world who want to see for themselves the stunning views of Arizona’s red rock country. You may have heard the saying, “God created the Grand Canyon, but he lives in Sedona.” If that’s true, heaven is not far from Phoenix.
SEDONA, AZ
themesatribune.com

New interchange chases tiny owls out of Gilbert

Nearly a decade after Wild at Heart helped dig a habitat for the western burrowing owls at Zanjero Park, the raptor rescue nonprofit returned to relocate the ground-dwelling birds – uprooted by the nearby construction of the Lindsay Road Interchange. With the removal of the 8-inch-tall owls that nest...
GILBERT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
216
Followers
864
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy