ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Amtrak Announces Service Restoration as part of Summer Schedule

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZutIJ_0feJa8K200

Washington, (D.C.) - With demand for travel steadily returning, Amtrak announced today that it will return four long distance trains to daily service in May, return Northeast Regional frequencies to nearly 80% of pre-pandemic service levels, and restore additional service on two State-supported corridors. The railroad will also bring additional Acela frequencies online later this month, pointing to a surge in demand for business travel.

“Thanks to our dedicated existing employees and newly-hired staff, we are thrilled to expand our scheduled service just in time to meet customers’ rising demand for travel this summer," said Amtrak President & CEO Stephen Gardner in a statement to the press. “We are recruiting and training additional employees nationwide to accelerate our recovery from the pandemic and to support service growth. There's never been a better time to work at Amtrak.”

The announcement continues the return to service of several National Network routes. Amtrak’s Hartford Line will be fully restored to pre-pandemic service levels, and additional restored frequencies announced efor Pennsylvania’s Keystone Corridor.

The City of New Orleans and Crescent will remain at five days per week, and the Silver Meteor is still missing in action, with a patchwork bridge-service provided by the Silver Star and Palmetto. Amtrak expects to be able to announce additional service for summer travel later this spring, and the Association's staff will continue to monitor the situation and urge faster progress.

“The Rail Passengers Association is thrilled that more Americans will be able to choose to travel by train this summer, and we applaud all the hard-working people at Amtrak who are busy restoring these essential transportation connections for the 500-plus Amtrak-served communities,” said Jim Mathews, Rail Passengers Association President & CEO. “We encourage Amtrak to continue to use the additional resources provided by the U.S. Congress to bring the entire network with all possible haste. With gas prices soaring, it is essential that Americans have quality access to passenger rail, which is a fuel-efficient alternative to overcrowded highways and expensive airlines.”

Amtrak provided the following list of changes to its “Summer Schedule”:

Long-Distance Routes (effective May 23):

· Daily service: Auto Train, California Zephyr*, Capitol Limited, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder*, Lake Shore Limited*, Palmetto, Silver Star, Southwest Chief*, Texas Eagle

· 5 departures/week: City of New Orleans, Crescent

· 3 departures/week: Cardinal, Sun set Limited

· Silver Meteor: Interim service continues to be provided daily via Silver Star, Palmetto, Carolinian and Northeast Regional


Northeastern Services (effective immediately, unless noted otherwise):

Northeast Regional:

· 13 roundtrips per weekday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 9 roundtrips every Saturday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 14 roundtrips every Sunday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 8 roundtrips per weekday between Boston and New York City

· 8 roundtrips every Saturday between Boston and New York City

· 9 roundtrips every Sunday between Boston and New York City

Keystone Service:

· 12 roundtrips per weekday between Philadelphia and Harrisburg

· 10 roundtrips per weekday between Philadelphia and New York City, including a new early morning departure arriving in New York City by 7:15 AM

Amtrak Hartford Line

· Fully restored with 7 roundtrips per weekday.

Acela (effective May 23)

· 10 roundtrips per weekday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 4 roundtrips every Saturday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 6 roundtrips every Sunday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 9 roundtrips per weekday between Boston and New York City

· 3 roundtrips every Saturday between Boston and New York City

· 4 roundtrips every Sunday between Boston and New York City

The post Amtrak Announces Service Restoration as part of Summer Schedule appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

West Virginia National Guard member charged in Jan. 6 surge into U.S. Capitol

A member of the West Virginia National Guard has been charged in federal court for the surge into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 45, was charged last week in federal court with four federal charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cardinalnews.org

Could Bristol and Lynchburg get inland ports?

We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
thecentersquare.com

Justice announces $147 million West Virginia road project

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $150 million in funding for a road project in the Southern part of the state, which will be funded through the Roads To Prosperity program. Per the governor’s plan, the state will construct a 5.12-mile-long highway to connect...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Keystone, WV
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
County
Summers County, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Hinton News

Celebration scheduled at Ascension Church

Ascension Church, as with many things that have survived over a century and a half, has had quite a history. Some of that history will be spotlighted on May 22, after a special worship service with our newly elected bishop. The service begins at 11 A.M. A reception will be held starting at noon after that service. Ascension Episcopal Church is located at 5th and Temple Street. Everyone is welcome. The newly elected eighth bishop of the West Virginia Episcopal Church will lead that service on Sunday, May 22. Bishop Matthew Cowden has family roots in West Virginia, and he...
HINTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steve-O coming to West Virginia in July

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian and author, will make a tour stop at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Summer 2022. Outback Presents and Steve-O will bring “The Bucket List Tour” to The Theater in the Convention Center on Saturday, July 16. The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Keystone Service#Philadelphia#Summer Schedule#National Network#Hartford Line#Efor Pennsylvania#Keystone Corridor#Crescent#Association
wchsnetwork.com

Nitro residents review Ridenour Lake Dam plans

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro officials — joined by local, state and federal agency representatives — provided city residents with an update regarding plans for the Ridenour Lake Dam during a public hearing Tuesday. Groups have been studying options to improve the dam, which is in need of...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV to roll out red carpet to bring in business

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are used to seeing red carpets at movie premieres, but later this year leaders are going to roll out the red carpet with hopes of bringing business to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park to stay. Monday, May 16, the Charleston Area Alliance asked Kanawha County commissioners for $97,000 to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Virginia Mercury

The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent?

By Anita Royston In early 2021, rural communities like Pittsylvania County were struggling. A full year of the pandemic had taken its toll on us — some schools were still closed, health care costs were still going up, many people couldn’t return to work, and even more were struggling to make ends meet. The American […] The post The federal rescue plan helped rural Virginia. Why not make parts of it permanent? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Real News Network

This CEO left coal miners penniless. Why did a West Virginia town give him a lucrative tax break to build a luxury hotel?

Milton, West Virginia, might be a small town, but it’s an oversized example of how too much police spending can be both a symptom and a cause of bad public policy. Earlier this year, while reporting on a series of questionable arrests in this small rural community of roughly 2,500 people, we discovered the town had, quite literally, turned policing into a business. Ticket writing, fines, and court fees had tripled from $234,000 in 2012 to $600,000 in 2020, while police spending doubled to $1.1 million over the same period.
MILTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Carrie Underwood tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Superstar Carrie Underwood is set to stop in Charleston early next year on her upcoming arena tour. Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Feb. 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, May 20, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
US News and World Report

Hallmark Store in West Virginia Carries on Family Tradition

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (AP) — Andrea Underwood and Paul Adams are carrying on a family tradition with their Adams Hallmark store in the Crossroads Mall. “We’re second generation,” Underwood said. “Our parents started in Milton, West Virginia, years ago.”. It was 1969 when Michael and Charlotte...
MILTON, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia County Seeks to Expand Internet Access

(TNS) — High-speed broadband access has joined water, sewer and electricity as must-have utilities for communities hoping to attract and retain residents and businesses, so the Mercer County Commission has started advertising for companies willing to provide the area around Exit 1 off Interstate 77 with broadband service. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s Tacos Locos forced to move

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — In Lynchburg, the owners of a popular taco shop say they’re looking for a new location after their landlord told them their part of the building was being sold. According to one of the two owners, Tacos Locos sublets from the business next door,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
960
Followers
626
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy