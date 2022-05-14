Amtrak Announces Service Restoration as part of Summer Schedule

Washington, (D.C.) - With demand for travel steadily returning, Amtrak announced today that it will return four long distance trains to daily service in May, return Northeast Regional frequencies to nearly 80% of pre-pandemic service levels, and restore additional service on two State-supported corridors. The railroad will also bring additional Acela frequencies online later this month, pointing to a surge in demand for business travel.

“Thanks to our dedicated existing employees and newly-hired staff, we are thrilled to expand our scheduled service just in time to meet customers’ rising demand for travel this summer," said Amtrak President & CEO Stephen Gardner in a statement to the press. “We are recruiting and training additional employees nationwide to accelerate our recovery from the pandemic and to support service growth. There's never been a better time to work at Amtrak.”

The announcement continues the return to service of several National Network routes. Amtrak’s Hartford Line will be fully restored to pre-pandemic service levels, and additional restored frequencies announced efor Pennsylvania’s Keystone Corridor.

The City of New Orleans and Crescent will remain at five days per week, and the Silver Meteor is still missing in action, with a patchwork bridge-service provided by the Silver Star and Palmetto. Amtrak expects to be able to announce additional service for summer travel later this spring, and the Association's staff will continue to monitor the situation and urge faster progress.

“The Rail Passengers Association is thrilled that more Americans will be able to choose to travel by train this summer, and we applaud all the hard-working people at Amtrak who are busy restoring these essential transportation connections for the 500-plus Amtrak-served communities,” said Jim Mathews, Rail Passengers Association President & CEO. “We encourage Amtrak to continue to use the additional resources provided by the U.S. Congress to bring the entire network with all possible haste. With gas prices soaring, it is essential that Americans have quality access to passenger rail, which is a fuel-efficient alternative to overcrowded highways and expensive airlines.”

Amtrak provided the following list of changes to its “Summer Schedule”:

Long-Distance Routes (effective May 23):

· Daily service: Auto Train, California Zephyr*, Capitol Limited, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder*, Lake Shore Limited*, Palmetto, Silver Star, Southwest Chief*, Texas Eagle

· 5 departures/week: City of New Orleans, Crescent

· 3 departures/week: Cardinal, Sun set Limited

· Silver Meteor: Interim service continues to be provided daily via Silver Star, Palmetto, Carolinian and Northeast Regional



Northeastern Services (effective immediately, unless noted otherwise):

Northeast Regional:

· 13 roundtrips per weekday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 9 roundtrips every Saturday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 14 roundtrips every Sunday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 8 roundtrips per weekday between Boston and New York City

· 8 roundtrips every Saturday between Boston and New York City

· 9 roundtrips every Sunday between Boston and New York City

Keystone Service:

· 12 roundtrips per weekday between Philadelphia and Harrisburg

· 10 roundtrips per weekday between Philadelphia and New York City, including a new early morning departure arriving in New York City by 7:15 AM

Amtrak Hartford Line

· Fully restored with 7 roundtrips per weekday.

Acela (effective May 23)

· 10 roundtrips per weekday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 4 roundtrips every Saturday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 6 roundtrips every Sunday between Washington, D.C. and New York City

· 9 roundtrips per weekday between Boston and New York City

· 3 roundtrips every Saturday between Boston and New York City

· 4 roundtrips every Sunday between Boston and New York City

The post Amtrak Announces Service Restoration as part of Summer Schedule appeared first on The Hinton News .