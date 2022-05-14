ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vehicle crashes into Houston police unit overnight

By Ronnie Marley
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Houston Police Department unit overnight. The crash occurred...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

One dead in fatal shooting on Richmond Avenue

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are investigating a shooting, killing one man, in southwest Houston. Police said multiple were seen fighting at a middle eastern restaurant after the shooting. Police added that a man was shot and killed after allegedly getting into a new Chevrolet Corvette that did not belong to him.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating man shot, killed in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in northeast Houston, where a man has died. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but it happened in the 6900 block of Eastex Freeway on I-69. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#Hpd
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW SPLENDORA PD INTERDICTION UNIT RECOVERS STOLEN CAR

The Splendora Police Criminal Interdiction Unit observed a stolen vehicle out of Houston Police Department on Interstate 69 near Fostoria Rd. Units attempted to conduct a high-risk stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield to the officer’s lights and the pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle at high rates of speed leading into Humble. Humble Police were able to successfully deploy spikes strips deflating two of the vehicle’s tires. The driver still continued to drive at high rates of speed on Interstate 69 towards Rankin Rd. The driver then hit a curb causing the vehicle to become disabled. The driver and a female passenger identified as Monecya Mitchell, 17, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #d in Houston then began to flee on foot. Mitchell was quickly apprehended by a CIU Officer. The driver identified as Reggie Michoud Wise, 36, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #D, in Houston was apprehended by another CIU Officer along with K9 “Kilo”. During the search of the vehicle, the Wise was found to be in possession of various narcotics and also a STOLEN FIREARM. The Wise was placed in custody for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Ecstacy, Crack Cocaine).. Mitchell was placed in custody in custody for Assault on A Public Servant, Evading on Foot, Fail to ID, and two assault causes bodily injury out of Harris County.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Silver alert discontinued: Fort Bend County man, 83, found

RICHMOND, Texas - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Dinh Vu was located and has been reunited with his family. The silver alert has been discontinued. ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Fort Bend County are searching for an 83-year-old man who was recently released from the hospital and may have been trying to go home to the Alief area.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Authorities looking for man with disabilities missing for nearly 2 weeks

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding a man with disabilities who has been missing for nearly two weeks. According to Texas EquuSearch, Trevor Sullivan, 20, was last seen May 5 walking near the 11700 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near the southbelt and I-45 in Houston. Sullivan has...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Video: Armed robber seen 'freaking out' after clerk presses panic button

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help identifying an armed man attempting to rob a northeast Houston convenience store, who was caught on camera scrambling after the clerk reportedly pressed the panic button. It happened Friday, May 6 around 11 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department, at a store in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Roommate accused of robbing, kidnapping Houston man at gunpoint

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a man accused of robbing and kidnapping his roommate. The incident took place at a home of Eado Place Circle on Mother’s Day evening. According to Justin Iwuji, the suspect is a man who had been renting a room at his home for more than a year.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death in NW Harris Co. apartment parking lot

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County on Monday night, authorities say. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of FM 1960 around 9:25 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot on roof of apartment building while watching lunar eclipse

HOUSTON - A man was shot on the roof of an apartment building while watching the lunar eclipse late Sunday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. off Hardy Street and Frawley Street on Houston's North Side. Police said the man was on the roof watching for the Super...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy