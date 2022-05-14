ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Madison County construction projects designed to benefit commuters

By Samson Tamijani
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Khh6j_0feJZ5Yy00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong spoke strongly of the progress in local road renovations, including the long-awaited Winchester Road project and the widening of U.S 72.

“This is something where, honestly I’m excited where we are,” Strong said. “There are four different phases there, working with the City of Huntsville.”

Portion of WB Governors Drive could be closed for 8 hours after deadly wreck

The county’s portion of widening Winchester Road to five lanes is nearly complete, with a new surface added in the last month from Dominion Circle to Naugher Road, about a two-mile stretch of road.

However, it’ll be the city of Huntsville that handles the widening of the two-way stretch, which isn’t scheduled to complete until 2024 . The Madison County Commission executed an engineering agreement with the city on May 11.

“We funded much of this project through ATRIP ,” Strong said. “And of course, this project needed to be done years ago. You think of Winchester Road at that time, they had talked about a plan (long ago). This was when George Wallace was governor, and we’re finally fixing to finish that, and I’m glad for all of the hard work that it took with multiple jurisdictions.”

But the public’s help is needed for another project impacting commuters: U.S. Highway 72 , which Gov. Kay Ivey announced would undergo serious changes during her speech at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center in April.

Fundraiser created to reward Casey White tipster

On Tuesday, May 17, the Alabama Department of Transportation will welcome public input on the project to add additional lanes on U.S 72 from Providence Main to County Line Road. The public meeting will be inside Discovery Middle School’s cafeteria from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., located at1304 Hughes Road in Madison.

Strong said he’s all for development that keeps up with demand.

“The big thing is we’ve got many projects in Madison County,” he said. “(With) the growth that we’re having, you think about what’s occurred here with population.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
theredstonerocket.com

Corps of Engineers moving into Gateway by 2024

The groundwork is complete for the Engineering and Support Center on Redstone Arsenal near Redstone Gateway. Nathan Durham, Huntsville Center’s command program manager, has provided an update on building construction. “We’ve been going through the design phase” with Corporate Offices Properties Trust or COPT and their selected architectural and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Water outage impacting some Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A water main break along Memorial Parkway will leave some residents in Huntsville without water for up to 10 hours according to Huntsville Utilities. According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, crews responded to the water main break at 7:45 a.m. Monday morning. The release says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Madison County, AL
Government
Madison County, AL
Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
County
Madison County, AL
City
County Line, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
AL.com

5 homes heavily damaged in southern Jefferson County fire

Fire swept through five townhomes in southern Jefferson County Tuesday, leaving five families displaced. The fire broke out about 3 p.m. at Acton Park Lane. Firefighters from four agencies – Rocky Ridge, Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Birmingham – responded to the complex on Acton Road. Rocky Ridge Fire Chief Jon Lord said five homes sustained heavy damage.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison man dies in wreck on I-65

A Madison man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Limestone County, according to state troopers. Troopers said Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was killed when the 1997 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and overturned at about 1:38 a.m. on Interstate 65 about 8 miles south of Athens. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
George Wallace
WAFF

Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units are responding to a house fire in Huntsville Tuesday evening. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire is at a home 300 block of Kenneth Blvd. WAFF 48 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more details. Don Webster with HEMSI...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful. Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the...
RED BAY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuters#Urban Construction#Dominion Circle#Atrip#U S Highway 72
WAFF

Man severely burned in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paramedics responded to a man severely burned at a home on Rustic Trail in Huntsville. Neighbors tell WAFF 48 that the burn victim, who is in his 50s, was poured gasoline on trash as it was burning. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the man caught on fire, burning half of his body.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

US News & World Report says Huntsville is the best place to live: Mayor says ‘still work to do’

Tommy Battle’s desk on the eighth floor of Huntsville’s city hall had no mercy Tuesday morning. When Huntsville’s mayor showed up for work – the first day of knowing the Rocket City had been declared the nation’s best place to live – the desk was still there, still holding the piles of tasks to be addressed without regard to any kudos the city might have received.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WHNT-TV

Huntsville house heavily damaged by fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a house in Huntsville has sustained heavy damage after a fire on Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirmed there were multiple units on the scene at 305 Kenneth Blvd NW. District Fire Chief Matt Hill said the homeowners found the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy