ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid war

WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest, a clear show of popular support for the group's war-ravaged nation that went beyond music. The band and its song “Stefania” beat 24 other performers early Sunday in the grand final of the competition. The...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Eurovision Song Contest#War#Rotterdam#Ukrainian#Turin#Ap#British#Tiktok#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
France
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want

Russian oil producers are starting to book up an increasing number of tankers owned by the nation's state tanker company. — Russian oil producers are starting to book up an increasing number of tankers owned by the nation’s state tanker company, boosting demand for a fleet that fell from international favor after the invasion of Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Tower Health surgeon collects medical supplies for Ukraine

READING, Pa. – As the war in Ukraine continues, help from the Berks County area is growing. "It's amazing, it's amazing to see that," said Tower Health trauma center surgeon, Dr. Filip Moshkovsky. Moshkovsky was born in Ukraine and fled religious persecution by the Soviet Union in 1989. He...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy