Theo Wasserlauf and Joe Deglomini each had a single and an RBI for Tenafly in a 2-1 win over Ridgefield Park in Tenafly. Robert Gansel surrendered just one run on six hits, struck out eight, and walked two for Tenafly (9-12). Tenafly trailed, 1-0 in the fifth inning before tying it in the bottom of the inning and then taking the lead in the sixth.

TENAFLY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO