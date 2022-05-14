ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are we at war with Russia? One Congressman says yes.

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON ( WTRF ) — On Friday, the House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, lambasted Republicans for criticizing Biden in a time like this when “we’re at war,” according to reports.

“It it unfortunate that in a time of war, we spend all the time blaming our own president.”

House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland

Hoyer delivered his comments on the House floor during a debate on energy in which he blamed the “world market price,” not Biden, for the increase in energy costs.

The free market is one reason why this is happening. I’m for the free market because sound business judgements work.

Everybody’s happy, except the consumer of course, who, because of supply on the world markets, and it’s a world market price, it’s not Biden’s price, it’s a world market price, have gone up because demand is up and supply is down.

House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland

You can view Hoyer’s full remarks from CSPAN and Greg Price here .

So, I don’t know how the [Republican leader] rationalizes his comments about Biden constricting petroleum production, when the permits issued in one year are three times the number of permits that Mr. Trump issued in the first three years of his term.

House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland

Hoyer later said he wished the topic would change and “we’d get off this and really focus on the enemy,” adding he knows “there’s a lot of politics here, but we’re at war.” He later doubled down on the Russia war comment, again saying, “we’re at war.”

Congress has not declared war on Russia or authorized military force against Russia.

Hoyer, 82, is the second highest-ranking House Democrat behind Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, also 82, of California.

WTRF- 7News

Man falls to death at Hocking Hills

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve. According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve. The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity. […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Salon

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
