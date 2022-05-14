Are we at war with Russia? One Congressman says yes.

WASHINGTON ( WTRF ) — On Friday, the House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, lambasted Republicans for criticizing Biden in a time like this when “we’re at war,” according to reports.

“It it unfortunate that in a time of war, we spend all the time blaming our own president.” House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland

Hoyer delivered his comments on the House floor during a debate on energy in which he blamed the “world market price,” not Biden, for the increase in energy costs.

The free market is one reason why this is happening. I’m for the free market because sound business judgements work. Everybody’s happy, except the consumer of course, who, because of supply on the world markets, and it’s a world market price, it’s not Biden’s price, it’s a world market price, have gone up because demand is up and supply is down. House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland

You can view Hoyer’s full remarks from CSPAN and Greg Price here .

So, I don’t know how the [Republican leader] rationalizes his comments about Biden constricting petroleum production, when the permits issued in one year are three times the number of permits that Mr. Trump issued in the first three years of his term. House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland

Hoyer later said he wished the topic would change and “we’d get off this and really focus on the enemy,” adding he knows “there’s a lot of politics here, but we’re at war.” He later doubled down on the Russia war comment, again saying, “we’re at war.”

Congress has not declared war on Russia or authorized military force against Russia.

Hoyer, 82, is the second highest-ranking House Democrat behind Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, also 82, of California.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.