ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

PRC’s Shotgun House Tour is back!

By Kelly Massicot
myneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Shotgun houses are a beloved part of New Orleans’ historic architecture, but can they meet the needs of a modern family? On June 11-12, the Preservation Resource Center’s Shotgun House Tour, presented by Entablature Design + Build and Entablature Realty, will open the doors to five...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 1

Related
myneworleans.com

City Preservation

When talking with a friend/wine enthusiast recently, she used the term “terroir” so many times I had to look it up (while rolling my eyes). If you are not an Oenophile (I also looked that one up) you may not know the definition. “Terroir: the characteristic taste and flavor imparted to a wine by the environment in which it is produced.” This definition did not conjure an image of wine tasting but rather created an entirely different lightbulb moment in my mind! This is what people love about New Orleans. Our terroir! People may come here to party, but they stay for the terroir. The rich flavor of our undeniably unique cultural and artistic perspectives, perpetually expressed in the form of food, alcohol, music, architecture, theatre and fine arts. There’s not much bland – no ambient cultural noise. Not even one street corner where you question what city you are in.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John with some changes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in three years, Bayou Boogaloo is back in full swing. While many people are excited to get back out on the bayou for music and fun this weekend, some feel the event has outgrown Bayou St. John. Rhonda Ardoin, owner of Bayou...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Sippin’ at the Sazerac this Summer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Can you teach an old drink new tricks? If you’re asking this question while bellied up to the Sazerac Bar in the Roosevelt Hotel, the answer is a very tasty—and perhaps a tad tipsy—‘yes!’ Each of the carefully crafted cocktails on the Sazerac’s new summer menu puts a modern twist on a familiar favorite. A spinoff, a remix, a redux? It really doesn’t matter what you call it. What matters is that you enjoy it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Date Night: Vue Orleans

Amid planning, it can be easy to forget to take time for yourselves. Lucky for couples, not only does New Orleans have many bars, restaurants, festivals and the like to fill your time, but it also plays host to museums, art exhibits and other interactive experiences to spice up date night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

Audubon Nature Institute Reimagines Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Audubon Aquarium of the Americas has been inspiring and educating guests about the wonders of marine life since 1990. In 2020, Audubon announced it would be moving Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium from the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street to the Aquarium campus on the river, building a combined experience that re-envisions Audubon’s downtown guest experience and educational programming. This project is currently underway and is a crucial element of the revitalization of Canal Street at the Mississippi River.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wide Open Eats

What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Uptown New Orleans#Shotgun House Tour#Entablature Realty#Children S Hospital#State
theadvocate.com

Letters: Bagneris' Jazz Fest lawsuit 'an affront to all volunteers'

Hundreds if not thousands of people throughout our state give their time, energy, expertise and more to our wonderful local festivals with little or no compensation. Then we learn that some people like Michael Bagneris not only get some “perks” but 70 free Jazz Fest tickets and more for life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

WAITRESS Returns to New Orleans, Partners With Previous Pie Champions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of World Baking Day and to celebrate the return of WAITRESS to New Orleans, WAITRESS and Windowsill Pies have teamed up once again to delight and excite New Orleanians ahead of the show’s return in June. Windowsill Pies’ Lazy Summer Strawberry and Cream Pie was named the “Official Pie of WAITRESS New Orleans” in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

NOCCA Student Wins $7K Rau for Art Scholarship Competition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – M.S. Rau announced that Khalil McKnight, an 11th grade student at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), has won the 10thannual 2022 Rau for Art Scholarship Competition. McKnight’s entry titled “Still N***a” is an acrylic on canvas self-portrait inspired by Jay-Z’s song...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Fifth annual Soul Food Festival has big opening day

BATON ROUGE - It may be hot out, but nothing is sizzling as much as the dishes being served at the 5th annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. The festival is of course for tasting soul food and listening to music, but it's also a cooking competition highlighting regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
clarionherald.org

Seek ye first the kingdom

➤ Diaconate internship: St. Rita of Cascia, Harahan. Two great grandmothers – one Catholic and one Buddhist – were instrumental in Long Thanh Pham becoming a priest. He will be ordained a transitional deacon – the final step before a priest’s ordination – for the Archdiocese of New Orleans May 21 at St. Louis Cathedral.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Alligator spotted on campus of a Slidell high school

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to Slidell High School Tuesday in reference to an alligator on campus. Police say first hour exams were interrupted when the alligator was spotted through a classroom window around 10 a.m. The four-and-a-half foot alligator was contained by Animal Control. The...
SLIDELL, LA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in New Orleans, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. For entertainment, parties, events, and culture, New Orleans is the ideal place to visit. Coffee has become a major source of energy and culture in every American city, and New Orleans has put its own spin on it. Some of their coffeehouses are almost a century old, while others are spanking new.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

What to do in the event of a flood in New Orleans

Ahead of hurricane season, it is a smart move to prepare for possible flooding. Below is a reminder from the City of New Orleans on what to do before, during and after a flood event:. During a flood:. Avoid flood waters. Move to higher ground. Don’t walk or drive through...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

On Assignment week of May 16: Boogaloo-ing, “Mean Girls,” fine art and a special happy hour

Bayou Boogaloo is back this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Mid-City festival along Bayou St. John will feature music on four stages, with an all-new floating Brass Barge, according to a recent release. Since its first year 16 years ago, the festival has grown in size and popularity from a small neighborhood get-together to a go-to gathering from music and food lovers from across the city. Music highlights this year include: Ani DiFranco, Dragon Smoke, Squirrel Nut Zippers, The Soul Rebels, Sonny Landreth and Maggie Koerner, and, new this year, Inferno Burlesque.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. Beech Street Bistro in Crossett, AR is nestled back in a small neighborhood and serves up some great food in this installment of Feed Your Soul. KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Updated: 19 hours ago. KNOE Monday Night Forecast...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy