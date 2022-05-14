PRC’s Shotgun House Tour is back!

When talking with a friend/wine enthusiast recently, she used the term “terroir” so many times I had to look it up (while rolling my eyes). If you are not an Oenophile (I also looked that one up) you may not know the definition. “Terroir: the characteristic taste and flavor imparted to a wine by the environment in which it is produced.” This definition did not conjure an image of wine tasting but rather created an entirely different lightbulb moment in my mind! This is what people love about New Orleans. Our terroir! People may come here to party, but they stay for the terroir. The rich flavor of our undeniably unique cultural and artistic perspectives, perpetually expressed in the form of food, alcohol, music, architecture, theatre and fine arts. There’s not much bland – no ambient cultural noise. Not even one street corner where you question what city you are in.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO