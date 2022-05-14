ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Wine Dinner with Duckhorn Vineyards at The Grill Room

By Site Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Grill Room at Windsor Court Hotel is partnering with Duckhorn Vineyards for a decadent wine pairing dinner...

Sippin’ at the Sazerac this Summer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Can you teach an old drink new tricks? If you’re asking this question while bellied up to the Sazerac Bar in the Roosevelt Hotel, the answer is a very tasty—and perhaps a tad tipsy—‘yes!’ Each of the carefully crafted cocktails on the Sazerac’s new summer menu puts a modern twist on a familiar favorite. A spinoff, a remix, a redux? It really doesn’t matter what you call it. What matters is that you enjoy it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Date Night: Vue Orleans

Amid planning, it can be easy to forget to take time for yourselves. Lucky for couples, not only does New Orleans have many bars, restaurants, festivals and the like to fill your time, but it also plays host to museums, art exhibits and other interactive experiences to spice up date night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City Preservation

When talking with a friend/wine enthusiast recently, she used the term “terroir” so many times I had to look it up (while rolling my eyes). If you are not an Oenophile (I also looked that one up) you may not know the definition. “Terroir: the characteristic taste and flavor imparted to a wine by the environment in which it is produced.” This definition did not conjure an image of wine tasting but rather created an entirely different lightbulb moment in my mind! This is what people love about New Orleans. Our terroir! People may come here to party, but they stay for the terroir. The rich flavor of our undeniably unique cultural and artistic perspectives, perpetually expressed in the form of food, alcohol, music, architecture, theatre and fine arts. There’s not much bland – no ambient cultural noise. Not even one street corner where you question what city you are in.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John with some changes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in three years, Bayou Boogaloo is back in full swing. While many people are excited to get back out on the bayou for music and fun this weekend, some feel the event has outgrown Bayou St. John. Rhonda Ardoin, owner of Bayou...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAITRESS Returns to New Orleans, Partners With Previous Pie Champions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of World Baking Day and to celebrate the return of WAITRESS to New Orleans, WAITRESS and Windowsill Pies have teamed up once again to delight and excite New Orleanians ahead of the show’s return in June. Windowsill Pies’ Lazy Summer Strawberry and Cream Pie was named the “Official Pie of WAITRESS New Orleans” in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Krewe of BOO! to host 2022 Halfway to Halloween Dance-Off May 21

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Krewe of BOO! will host its third annual Halfway to Halloween Dance-Off, Fueled by Monster Energy Drink, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at Spanish Plaza. Featuring particpants from many of New Orleans’ most well-known dance krewes, the free outdoor event...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On Assignment week of May 16: Boogaloo-ing, “Mean Girls,” fine art and a special happy hour

Bayou Boogaloo is back this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Mid-City festival along Bayou St. John will feature music on four stages, with an all-new floating Brass Barge, according to a recent release. Since its first year 16 years ago, the festival has grown in size and popularity from a small neighborhood get-together to a go-to gathering from music and food lovers from across the city. Music highlights this year include: Ani DiFranco, Dragon Smoke, Squirrel Nut Zippers, The Soul Rebels, Sonny Landreth and Maggie Koerner, and, new this year, Inferno Burlesque.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Audubon Nature Institute Reimagines Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Audubon Aquarium of the Americas has been inspiring and educating guests about the wonders of marine life since 1990. In 2020, Audubon announced it would be moving Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium from the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street to the Aquarium campus on the river, building a combined experience that re-envisions Audubon’s downtown guest experience and educational programming. This project is currently underway and is a crucial element of the revitalization of Canal Street at the Mississippi River.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Skateboarders Pull Off Insane Moves At Vacant New Orleans Airport

Forget the streets!! A couple of skateboarders took their talents to an airport ... doing insane moves all over the vacant lot -- just like a Tony Hawk video game!!. It all went down in New Orleans, Louisiana -- where Red Bull Skateboarding hosted its "Terminal Takeover" event and turned the empty Louis Armstrong Airport into a skate sesh.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Superdome renovation project enters Phase 3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Giant 200-foot cranes are now in place on the Poydras Street side of the Superdome as Phase 3 of a $450 million off-season renovation project gets underway. Main entrances are being converted into giant atriums with escalators to speed fans to their seats. “You’ll have club...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

