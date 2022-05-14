ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises 4.5 Cents

By City News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4.5 cents Saturday to $5.916, its 11th increase in the last 12 days. The average price is 7.7 cents more...

