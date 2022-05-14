Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises 4.5 Cents

The next potential rate increase for San Diego Gas and Electric customers could increase bills by more than $18 per month, experts say. Before the state’s regulatory agency can enact that hike, though, customers will have a chance to weigh in. NBC 7 has been reporting for months about...
A vehicle hit and killed a woman in San Diego (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a woman lost her after getting struck by a vehicle in San Diego. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Garnet Avenue. The early reports showed that a woman pushing her bike walked along the shoulder of the freeway and attempted to cross the freeway [...]
Sidewalk vendors and pushcart operators must pay $38 annually for a permit to sell their wares in San Diego, starting mid-June, under a proposed ordinance approved Tuesday by the City Council. City staff recommended the new permit fee be as high as $230 per business, but negotiations in the council...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s new ambulance provider Falck could face more than $450,000 in penalties, according to a new document from San Diego Fire-Rescue. The information was released by San Diego Fire-Rescue ahead of the Public Safety & Liveable Neighborhoods Committee meeting Wednesday. The update —...
The Forum shopping center in Carlsbad has several new tenants indicative of what has been a remarkable recovery for San Diego County’s retail sector. Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail that owns The Forum, characterized San Diego County as “one of the strongest retail markets” in the nation.
The city of San Diego announced Monday more than $840,000 can be returned to nearly 1,070 residents and business owners who have paid for city services or have done business with the city during the last three years.
Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
New video from the Department of Defense shows the inside of a 1,800-foot tunnel connecting a home in Tijuana, Mexico, to a warehouse in Otay Mesa in south San Diego. The video gives viewers a first-hand look at the sophisticated tunnel systems -- which include ventilation, lighting and even a rail and hydraulic system -- used to move drugs between the U.S. and Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
After the first lowrider cruise night was held in National City on May 6 following a 30-year-ban, the city of National City and National City Police Departments are proposing the event sponsor now foot a nearly $8,000 tab for each of its upcoming events. On April 5, National City approved...
Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
SAN DIEGO — An underground cross-border tunnel was discovered on Saturday that spans the length of a football field from Tijuana to a warehouse in Otay Mesa. Six people have been charged in connection with allegedly trafficking drugs through the tunnel that crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, over 60 feet below the surface, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group called “Let’s Go San Diego” has submitted a petition in the hopes of getting a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot, which would help fund SANDAG’s $160 billion transit plan. Some San Diegans have said with inflation sky...
After a years-long battle, the San Diego City Council Tuesday voted to approve a plan to cap the number of short-term vacation rentals across the city. As part of the proposal, a lottery system will be used to determine which homeowners will be given two-year licenses to rent out their entire homes to vacationers. The regulations are expected to cut the number of short-term rentals in the city by 48%.
Nearly 3,600 new COVID-19 infections were logged over the past four days in San Diego County, health officials said Monday. The most recent report of new cases stood at 660, with six deaths. The county registered 1,295 new cases on Friday, 940 on Saturday, 703 on Sunday, for a total of 3,598.
SAN DIEGO — A sea lion who made headlines earlier this year for blocking a major highway was rescued once again, this time from a storm drain under a bridge. The animal was spotted near a storm drain under the National City Bridge on April 7, UPI reported. In...
SAN DIEGO — Carlos Callado’s commute to work means casting off to sea for the day. Marine protected areas are protected areas of water. Off the coast of California, from the Mexico to Oregon borders, is the world’s largest network of underwater reserves. There is no fishing...
Comments / 0