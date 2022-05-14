ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurovision 2022: Who is Moldova’s entry Zdob si Zdub?

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Eurovision Grand Final is finally here.

After Italian rock band Maneskin won in 2021, this year’s event is being hosted by Italy, with 26 artists flocking to Turin to represent their countries in the grand final.

This year’s UK entry will be Sam Ryder . Find out more about the musician here .

Who is Moldova’s representative?

Longtime Eurovision fans will recognise the act representing Moldova .

Folk punk band Zdob si Zdub – also known as ZSZ – are returning for a third time to compete in the song contest.

They first competed for Moldova in the 2005 event, which took place in Kyiv, Ukraine. They finished sixth.

The six-person band – founded in 1994 – later competed again in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2011 but finished 12th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bwh1U_0feJYEWt00

This year, Zdob si Zdub are joined by the Advahov Brothers – a folk music duo comprising brothers Vasile and Vitalie Advahov – who are popular in Moldova.

Together, the two musical acts will perform their song “Trenuletul”, which means “train” in English.

The song includes a reference to the Ramones song “Blitzkrieg Bop”, with the lyrics: “Hey ho, let’s go! Folklore and rock ‘n’ roll!”

Moldova first joined Eurovision in 2005 and has finished in the top ten four times since.

This evening’s (14 May) Grand Final will see 25 countries compete for the top prize.

You can follow along with the live updates from the event here .

Find out all information about how to watch the grand final and what time it begins here .

