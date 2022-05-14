ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

William hands FA Cup to Liverpool after victory against Chelsea

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rs7Ay_0feJYBsi00

The Duke of Cambridge handed the FA Cup trophy to a jubilant Liverpool after their win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium .

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes on Saturday.

William gave the cup, adorned with red ribbons, to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson from the royal box as fans cheered.

It was passed from player to player before a beaming Klopp proudly raised the trophy – his first in the competition – above his head.

William also congratulated the Reds on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations @LFC on being crowned 2022 Men’s FA Cup champions!

“Very well deserved after a long journey and commiserations to @ChelseaFC, you showed real fight for the full 120 minutes and more. W #FACupFinal”.

The royal, who, as the president of the FA is a regular at the FA Cup final, earlier shook hands and handed medals to the players.

Liverpool’s victory marked their eighth in the FA Cup, and their first since 2006.

Earlier, some fans in the crowd were heard booing in the TV coverage as William shook hands with players ahead of the kick off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnVKT_0feJYBsi00

William attended the match after he personally made podcast host Deborah James a dame.

The duke visited the 40-year-old, known online as Bowel Babe, at her family home in Surrey to hand over the honour for her “tireless campaigning” to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

Dame Deborah posted pictures of William with herself and her family on Instagram and said the visit gave her family “so much to smile about in the sadness”.

The campaigner, who has has raised more than £5.7 million for Cancer Research UK, has been moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel cancer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Deborah James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Colorectal Cancer#Uk#Kensingtonroyal
BBC

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept. "We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Klopp wary of 'completely fresh' Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool players not to give away cheap free-kicks because of the threat posed by Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse. Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Tuesday needing a win to keep the pressure on title rivals Manchester City and Klopp is anticipating a difficult game. "They...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Botman, Dembele, Lewandowski, Timber, Messi, Pogba, Dennis

Manchester United have made a move for Lille centre-back Sven Botman as they attempt to beat AC Milan to the signature of the 22-year-old Dutchman. (Football Insider) Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also a target for Manchester United, with talks believed to be taking place between the two clubs for the 20-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror)
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

653K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy