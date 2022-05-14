ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 pen): FA Cup final player ratings from Wembley

By Jacob Steinberg at Wembley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wu86k_0feJY8Jm00

Chelsea (3-4-2-1)

Edouard Mendy His kicking has been shaky this season and Liverpool were quick to pressure him. But Mendy responded with a crucial save from Luis Díaz. 6

Trevoh Chalobah The young defender had a torrid time against Díaz during the first 20 minutes. He deserves praise for continuing to battle. Liverpool stopped exposing him. 6

Related: Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in FA Cup final – as it happened

Thiago Silva The veteran made a goalline clearance early on and carried on after colliding with Chalobah. Silva stayed calm and did not put a foot wrong. 7

Antonio R üdiger The German was desperate to go out on high before his move to Real Madrid . His defending did not disappoint. 7

Reece James Chelsea were more solid once James altered his positioning, gave Chalobah more protection and got closer to Díaz. His dangerous crossing also unnerved Liverpool’s defence. 7

Jorginho The Italy international wore the captain’s armband and his influence grew as the game progressed. But he could not help Chelsea keep possession long enough. 6

Mateo Kovacic He offered dynamism after making a quick recovery from an ankle injury, though an error almost proved costly. Was never going to last 90 minutes. 7

Marcos Alonso He lacks pace but had a reliable game. Alonso defended diligently and was a threat going forward. He even hit the woodwork with a free-kick. 7

Mason Mount He was lively at times. He created Chelsea’s first
chance. Could not quite find the killer touch and was devastated to miss in
the shootout. 6

Christian Pulisic The American winger had some decent moments. He made a chance for Alonso, went close from Mount’s cutback and tested Alisson. But he faded. 6

Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel ripped into the striker after 15 minutes and demanded more movement. The message did not get through to the lethargic Lukaku. Unsurprisingly substituted. 4

Subs

N’Golo Kant é The Frenchman was impressive after replacing Kovacic. 7

Hakim Ziyech The playmaker almost carved Liverpool open with a gorgeous cross. 6

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Went up front after replacing Pulisic – Timo Werner had tweaked a hamstring during the warm-up – and was mystified to be substituted 15 minutes later. 6

C ésar Azpilicueta The defender replaced Chalobah during extra-time. 6

Ross Barkley Sent on instead of Werner for penalties. N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrFlh_0feJY8Jm00
Chelsea's Mason Mount (fourth left) looks dejected after missing his penalty in the shoot-out. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson He made vital saves and played on after shaking off a knock.
He was there to make the decisive save from Mount in the shootout. 8

Trent Alexander-Arnold There was an amazing ball to release Díaz and some devilish crosses. He had a few unconvincing moments defensively but also made some important tackles. 7

Related: Liverpool win FA Cup for eighth time after beating Chelsea on penalties

Ibrahima Konaté The centre-back looks increasingly imposing. He won his headers and dominated Lukaku. But he was slightly lucky not to concede a penalty for a push. 7

Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman always seems to be in the right place. He was there to force Lukaku to fire over. His departure at the start of extra-time was a concern. 7

Andy Robertson Snapped into challenges and should have won it late on, only to hit the post from close range. He had more to think about when James began to push higher. 6

Jordan Henderson Fabinho’s absence meant the captain was the deepest of Liverpool’s midfield trio. He used possession intelligently and screened his defence. A typically unselfish display. 8

Thiago Alc ântara The Spaniard was a controlling presence in the middle, although he was lucky to escape when Mount picked his pocket. Tired as the game wore on. 7

Naby Ke ïta The midfielder missed a chance to give Liverpool the lead, firing wide. He played some incisive passes but he could not complain about being substituted. 6

Mohamed Salah The Egyptian looked weary before limping off in the 33rd minute. Liverpool will be desperate to have him available for the Champions League final. 6

Sadio Mané There were plenty of threatening runs but Mane found it difficult to make an impact in the final third. He was not decisive enough when he had space. 6

Luis D íaz The winger had the beating of Chalobah during the early stages but his end product was lacking. He was menacing but Liverpool needed more ruthlessness. 7

Subs

Diogo Jota The Portuguese forward missed two inviting chances after replacing Salah. 6

James Milner The midfielder’s fizzing cross should have been converted by Robertson. 6

Jo ël Matip The German replaced Van Dijk and slotted in comfortably. 6

Roberto Firmino The Brazilian replaced Díaz during extra-time. 6

Kostas Ts imikas The left-back wrote himself into Liverpool folklore by scoring the winning penalty. 7

A big night in Seville awaits for Ally McCoist’s credit cards

The idea of the Pope’s O’Rangers playing in a Big Vase final seemed utterly absurd as recently as five years ago. Having just seen his team knocked out of the qualifiers by Progrès Niederkorn, the fourth best team in Luxembourg, the then-O’Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha was subsequently seen remonstrating with angry fans while standing in a bush, a state of affairs that correctly suggested his reign was doomed a month before the fitba season proper had even started. How things change.
Why do petrol and diesel prices keep climbing when oil has fallen?

The invasion of Ukraine has upended already-turbulent energy markets and now diesel has hit record highs of 180p a litre – 36% up on January 2020, before the pandemic. EU diplomats are aiming to agree an approach to phasing out Russian oil this month, threatening further disruption which could push diesel and petrol prices even higher. But, against this backdrop, oil prices have actually fallen from their peaks in March in the early weeks of the war. Here’s why those falls are not feeding through to the pumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
