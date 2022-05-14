ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Indulge Your ‘Yellowstone’ Obsession at These Six Sprawling Ranch Escapes

By Elycia Rubin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd2ir_0feJY18h00

With a reported 14 million viewers for its fourth season — and numerous spinoffs ( 1883 and the in-the-works 1932 and 6666 ) — Yellowstone , Paramount Network’s SAG Awards-nominated, devastatingly binge-worthy modern Western drama now streaming on Peacock, has cemented itself as a ratings behemoth and the most popular series on cable.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan, the screenwriter behind such critically acclaimed films as Hell or High Water , Wind River and Sicario , Yellowstone is a biblical family saga starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton Jr., the steely, widowed patriarch of one of Montana’s most powerful families who is also the largest landowner in the state. Dutton and his offspring continuously tangle with government officials, a Native American reservation, and ruthless developers to maintain control of the vast acreage of untouched land that has been in their family for generations.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

As season five gears up for production this spring, you can quell your Yellowstone cravings with 1883 , the prequel series starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as the first generation of Duttons, which is now streaming on Paramount+. The forthcoming 1932 will follow the Duttons during Prohibition and the Great Depression, and 6666 centers around the legendary Four Sixes ranch in Texas. Meanwhile, other streamers are jumping on the hay wagon. Amazon Prime Video recently debuted Outer Range . Starring Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, the series offers a supernatural spin on the Western-themed drama.

While these series transport viewers to another time and place, nothing compares to physically immersing yourself in the Great American West on a ranch vacation that offers unspoiled terrain with all the authentic fixings.

Here, six properties where slowing down and basking in life on the prairie is a cinch (pun intended).

ALISAL RANCH, SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and his family have been spotted at this beloved Santa Ynez Valley wine country hideaway on numerous occasions. Set on 10,000 acres and just a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, Alisal Ranch offers a graciously rustic taste of the Old West while inspiring guests to unplug, with nary a phone or TV in the newly renovated California-ranch-style guest cottages designed by Jennifer Taylor.

Activities are aplenty including wrangler-led horseback rides. With over 50 miles of rambling trails, there’s something for all ages. A highlight is the Pancake Breakfast ride to the historic 100-year-old adobe house complete with a cowboy poet, campfire and kick-up-your-heels live music. There’s also archery, air rifle, bike riding, goats, bunnies, and pigs at the barn, two championship golf courses, fishing and boating on the property’s 100-acre lake, tennis, and a spa. Of course, you can also choose to simply unwind by the heated pool or with a little liquid courage just like John Dutton himself. Or sip rosé, chardonnay, pinot and many other varietals at some of the more than 100 nearby wineries after a day of adventure. Alisal is partnered with many vineyards and tasting rooms, including Carhartt Family Wines in Los Olivos and Crawford Family Wines in the lively Danish-style town of Solvang, and will plan an afternoon of tastings for guests.

In the evening, grab some chow and wind down at Alisal’s Ranch Room, a  traditional dining space overseen by executive chef Anthony Endy. Breakfast and dinner are included in the nightly rate, and mealtime on property is remarkably genteel. Jackets are required for the gentleman in the evening (they may be removed while seated), which creates a distinguished, low-key luxury vibe, and the service is undeniably warm and accommodating. The property also offers festive California ranch cookouts — which can include traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue — hosted by guest chefs and featuring live music; from $570 a night, includes breakfast and dinner (lunch is available à la carte); alisal.com .

BELTANE RANCH, GLEN ELLEN, CALIFORNIA

Originally built in the 1890s as a weekend retreat for Mary Ellen Pleasant, a Black entrepreneur and abolitionist, Beltane Ranch offers a palpable sense of place in the heart of Sonoma County. Set on 100 acres, this family-owned working regenerative farm oozes authenticity.

Surrounded by ancient oak trees, meadows, gardens and vineyards, at the heart of the property is a six-room, Victorian-style home with a white- picket fence, wrap-around porch and original antiques. Rooms are cozy with plush bedding and wrought-iron beds. The property’s walking trails wind past grazing sheep, horses and donkeys, while the veranda menu includes award-winning wines and sustainably farmed offerings, such as egg frittatas courtesy of the resident chickens; from $295, includes breakfast, beltaneranch.com .

BRUSH CREEK RANCH, SARATOGA, WYOMING

Full-tilt Western-chic ambiance permeates this all-inclusive 30,000-acre working ranch dating back to the 1800s. About a four-hour drive from Denver, Brush Creek Ranch is brimming with indulgent flair, down to the cowhide chairs, antler chandeliers, wagyu cattle and seed-to-table family-style dining (with organic produce grown in the on-site 20,000-square-foot greenhouse).

There’s also a resident creamery with house-made cheeses and ice cream, along with chuckwagon barbecues, a whiskey bar and an impressive wine collection. Newly added are a pool grotto, yoga studio, sound bath classes and an expanded exercise facility. Activities include fly-fishing and hiking and horseback riding across rugged terrain; from $1,250, all-inclusive, brushcreekranch.com .

CARMEL VALLEY RANCH, CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CALIFORNIA

Nestled inland beneath the Santa Lucia Mountains, the serene, 500-acre Carmel Valley Ranch welcomes guests with lush lavender plantings and, if you’re lucky, throngs of wild turkeys and deer. Akin to a rustic-luxe summer camp for all ages, it offers a comprehensive series of activities, including interactive equine experiences, falconry, and the opportunity to slip into a beekeeping suit and engage with the resident honeybees.

There are also wilderness hikes, hilltop yoga, an 18-hole golf course, Spa Aiyana and nightly s’mores. Also, summon your inner Rip Wheeler (the brooding Dutton Ranch foreman and fan favorite played by actor Cole Hauser) with the property’s new Ranch It Up outing, where guests take a behind-the-scenes deep dive with the farm animals to understand the level of commitment and care required to help these beloved creatures thrive.

Many of the capacious residential-style accommodations have private decks overlooking the terrain; from $325, carmelvalleyranch.com .

THE RESIDENCES AT ASPEN VALLEY RANCH

At the height of cowboy decadence is this private, gated community of opulent four- and five-bedroom furnished homesteads featuring a dizzying array of recreation, including a decked-out horse barn with a dedicated wrangler, 60-foot round pen and riding arena.

Perched on over 800 acres in the Roaring Fork Valley and just 10 minutes from the buzz of downtown Aspen, the 5,700- to 13,000-square-foot compounds (from $175,000 per month) are designed by renowned architect Michael Fuller with elements that pay homage to the American West on steroids — reclaimed beams and barn wood, oversized windows flooded with natural light, and striking mountain and pasture views.

Resident Clefs d’Or concierges will tend to guests’ every wish for additional fees, including event planning, spa services, private chef-helmed dinners, sommeliers and babysitting. And satiate your outdoor desires at the Toy Garage filled with shiny ebikes, four-wheelers, and a Polaris RZR; from $175,000 per month, avrresidences.com .

STANLY RANCH, AUBERGE RESORTS COLLECTION

Imagine being perched on a historic 700-acre ranch, blanketed by eucalyptus trees, expansive vineyards, rolling hills, and the Napa River. It may just be a miniscule in size compared to the immense Dutton Ranch in Yellowstone , but this pastoral spot is the newly opened Stanly Ranch located on the southern edge of Napa Valley.

A working farm since the mid-1800’s, the resort is a mecca for wellness aficionados thanks to Halehouse, the personal restoration compound featuring everything from massage and cryofacials to a circuit program with a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, salt therapy and cold plunge bath. There are also three on-site dining experiences lead by executive chef Garrison Price from New York’s adored il Buco Alimentari.

If you can break away from the modern farmhouse designed guest cottages with views of the mountains or vineyards, epic adventures await in the form of falconry and tracking mountain lions alongside a wildlife conservationist; from $1,260, aubergeresorts.com .

A version of this story first appeared in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film. Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Fifth Element’: How Luc Besson’s Space Opera Conquered Cannes 25 Years Ago

It takes a lot to crack the top list of Cannes parties. But an event costing a festival record $1 million and featuring a Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show, a futuristic ballet and guests including the biggest A-list couple on the planet, not to mention dinner, fireworks and tickets in the form of a specially-made Swatch watch, certainly sounds like it has the right sort of ludicrous credentials. The party in question was for The Fifth Element, which opened the 50th Cannes Film Festival in 1997 in extravagant, star-studded style and now firmly resides on the list of cinema’s cult classics. Luc...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and His Son Are the Spitting Image of One Another

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has a mini-me! The actor threw fans for a loop earlier in April when he took to social media to celebrate his oldest son Ryland's academic achievements, with many followers unable to miss the uncanny resemblance between the father-son duo. Hauser shares Ryland, 17, with wife Cynthia Daniel, the couple also parents to son Colt, 13, and daughter Steely, 8.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone star delivers disappointing update about season five

Bad news, Yellowstone fans - it seems that season five filming might not begin next month as previously reported. Speaking in a new interview, Gil Birmingham, who plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater in the smash hit Paramount drama, revealed that for undisclosed reasons, things may be running behind schedule. WATCH:...
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Cole Hauser
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over

Have we learned nothing? I mean, how dumb can you be? The answer is always the same… very dumb. Continuously, time and time again, people visiting National Parks insist on putting themselves in harms way for no good reason. Why in God’s green Earth would a person ever approach a bison? A wild bison. I ginormous beast of the field that will thinking nothing of running you over like a Mack Truck. And now, with the parks beginning to reopen, […] The post Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Guest Ranch#Paramount Network#Sag Awards#Peacock#Native American#Duttons
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Stars Hilariously Debate Whether Beth Or Rip Would Be The Better Parent

While this likely isn’t a universal truth, I feel safe in assuming that the Yellowstone coupling most beloved by fans has to be Cole Hauser’s Rip and Kelly Reilly’s Beth, and the case for that assumption is made every time they share a scene together. It may not be a relationship everyone would specifically want to be in, given the volatile behavior both characters are capable of, but it’s a delight to watch. Season 4 threw a wrench in the works by introducing Finn Little’s orphaned Carter as a potential dependent for Rip and Beth to care for in a quasi-parental style. Which naturally sparks the question: which character would be the better parent?
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone and Longmire Fans Will Love This New Western TV Series

Thanks to the massive success of Yellowstone, the Paramount Network's neo-Western starring Kevin Costner as a Montana rancher, the TV Western is back. Yeehaw! The new influx of heroes in cowboy hats means the genre has branched out into hybrids of genres and various characters; Yellowstone is a family drama about ranchers, its spin-off 1883 is a period piece about settlers, AMC+'s That Dirty Black Bag is a pulpy action piece about bounty hunters, and so on. One of the newest shows joining the stampede is Joe Pickett, a traditional drama about a game warden set in present-day Wyoming that's based on the novels by C.J. Box, and if you're a fan of the drama of Yellowstone or the murder mysteries of Longmire, you're going to want to check it out.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals Whether He Plans to Return for More Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The future of 1883 still reads rather wishy-washy, but star Tim McGraw isn’t closing the door on a return to 19th-century Yellowstone. If you’ve been keeping up with 1883 post Season 1, then you know that the future of the show is a confusing topic. Has Taylor Sheridan decided his prequel to be a one-and-done miniseries, and that’s that? Or will the show’s critical and commercial success push Paramount to further the story regardless? Both have been reported, and we’ll get to that. But for now, what does the series’ lead, Tim McGraw, think of all this 1883 hubbub?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, AKA Monica Dutton, Says She’ll Be Rocking “A Cute Baby Bump” In Season 5

Baby on the way… As always with any Taylor Sheridan project, he likes to keep story secrets safe with him. Most of the time, the cast doesn’t even know what’s going on, and that’s the way the Yellowstone creator likes it. However now that production is beginning on Season 5, and the actors are reviewing their scripts, the questions are heating up. In a new interview with TV Insider, Kelsey was hesitant to divulge many details, especially what her co-star […] The post Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, AKA Monica Dutton, Says She’ll Be Rocking “A Cute Baby Bump” In Season 5 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy