Norman, OK

2023 Prospects: Phil Picciotti's Recruiting Profile

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them, as well as what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Next up in our series is three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti. Auburn recently made Picciotti’s last four teams, but it appears as if it won’t be easy for Harsin to sway him — he’s currently projected to commit to Oklahoma by 247Sports, and Norman will be the first of his upcoming visits to his final four schools.

Pisciotti is a great tackler, having netted 144 in his 2021 season at Pennridge. Any team could certainly use a reliable tackler at the linebacker position like that, and Harsin is betting on himself to remain Auburn’s head coach in 2023 when Picciotti would possibly come to the Plains to play football. Despite not being a flasher prospect, reliable, solid players like Picciotti are always great to have when building a team from the ground up.

Phil Picciotti’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 13 56

Rivals 3 214 5 10

ESPN 3 – 13 14

On3 Recruiting 3 – 10 40

247 Composite 3 383 34 8

Vitals

Hometown Perkasie, Pennsylvania

Projected Position Linebacker

Height 6’3

Weight 225

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 17, 2022
  • Set to visit on June 24, 2022
  • Included Auburn in final four on May 13, 2022

Top Schools

  • Auburn
  • Michigan
  • Nebraska
  • Oklahoma

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

