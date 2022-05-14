ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found with stab wound in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNjKJ_0feJWwQZ00
Crime Scene Tape

PITTSBURGH — A man was found with a stab wound in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood.

Officials said police found a man at 8 Allegheny Center just before 2:40 a.m. with a stab wound to the back/torso.

Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Cara Cruz said the victim was alert and breathing. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unknown where the stabbing itself happened.

Bethel Park police officer struck by car, driver in custody

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

3-year-old child rescued by neighbors in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — Two good Samaritans came to the rescue for a 3-year-old girl found at an intersection in Tarentum. Police say the girl walked at least 20 houses away from her home. Watch the above video for the full story. 3-year-old child rescued by neighbors in Tarentum Two...
TARENTUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Stab Wound#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in leg in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Coraopolis. They were called to the scene on Fourth Street just before 10 p.m. Monday. Police said when they arrived, they found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Racially...
CBS Pittsburgh

Man stabbed in North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in stable condition this morning after he was found stabbed on the North Side, according to police.The man suffered a stab wound to his back and torso at 8 Allegheny Center yesterday.He was alert and breathing and is expected to survive.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver becomes trapped during rollover crash in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A driver became trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash in East Pittsburgh. The crash happened a little before 10:15 Monday on the 700 block of Braddock Avenue. Multiple emergency responders were called to the scene. The condition of the driver has not been...
CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - One man was killed and another was taken to the hospital as a result of an early-morning crash. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The police chief said one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital when the two vehicles collided in the 400 block of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard. First responders said a man in a silver vehicle was taken to the hospital while another man in a red vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The condition of the driver...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
wtae.com

Crash and car fire snarls traffic on the Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A crash led to a car fire that shut down the westbound lanes of the Parkway East. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. Tuesday near Second Avenue. Crews spent an hour on the scene putting out that fire and clearing debris. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers...
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in stable condition after stabbing on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a stabbing on Pittsburgh's North Side.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers found a man at 8 Allegheny Center with a stab wound to the back/torso on Saturday around 2:45 a.m.He was alert and breathing and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Officials do not know where the stabbing happened.Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

20-year-old killed in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Crime scene tape and red and blue lights marked the street that’s the scene of the first homicide of the year in the city of New Castle. “Our goal every year obviously is no homicides. But unfortunately, we lost a young man last night. So it’s disappointing and frustrating,” said Chief Robert Salem.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man injured in Coraopolis shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Coraopolis.According to Allegheny Co. Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along 4th Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Monday.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.  Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
CBS Pittsburgh

Young man shot to death New Castle; police investigating

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway after a young man was shot to death in Lawrence County.First responders were called out to Bonzo Street just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in New Castle. The coroner's office was also called to the scene.The victim's name has not been released, but the police chief said he was in his early 20s.Officers from several departments were among those responding to the area.Nearly a dozen police vehicles and crime tape surrounded the scene. KDKA is working to learn more about what led up to the incident.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy