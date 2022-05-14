Man found with stab wound in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood

Crime Scene Tape

PITTSBURGH — A man was found with a stab wound in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood.

Officials said police found a man at 8 Allegheny Center just before 2:40 a.m. with a stab wound to the back/torso.

Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Cara Cruz said the victim was alert and breathing. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unknown where the stabbing itself happened.

Bethel Park police officer struck by car, driver in custody

©2022 Cox Media Group