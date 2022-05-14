ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Franklinville Man Charged with Attempted Murder

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cattaraugus County man was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly fired shots from a ghost gun Friday night. State Police in Machias were called to a menacing complaint with shots fired from Ischua Creek under a...

chautauquatoday.com

wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in Hinsdale Vehicle Theft

An Olean man was charged after a Hinsdale vehicle theft Monday. At 4:10 P.M., New York State Police charged 29-year-old Zachary W. Knapp with first-offense DWI, felony grand larceny, felony criminal mischief, reckless property damage and trespass.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State Police Charge Man in Theft of State Lawmaker's Vehicle

State Police have arrested the man who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a state lawmaker from Chautauqua County. Troopers say an investigation found that 25-year-old Alex Slagle of Albany entered a parking garage at the Empire State Plaza on May 9th and stole a black 2009 BMW belonging to Assemblyman Andrew Goodell that was parked unlocked with the keys inside. As Slagle left the garage, he allegedly stopped and loaded the car with miscellaneous tools that were stolen from a storage area located in another parking area. He was later involved in a crash in the City of Albany, where police were able to recover some of the stolen items. Slagle was identified after troopers received an anonymous tip about his alleged involvement in the theft. He turned himself in on Monday and was arraigned on felony charges of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief. Slagle was released on his own recognizance and is due to reappear in court on May 26th.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD arrests woman for not complying with deadly hit-and-run investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a woman for not complying with an investigation into a deadly hit-and-run on North Winton Road in February. The Rochester Police Department said that 38-year-old Fatimah Holiday was the owner of the car that struck and killed Richard Massey Jr. as he walked out of his vehicle. Police haven't yet identified a suspect who may have been driving the car.
ROCHESTER, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Machias, NY
City
Franklinville, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats

A Bradford man has been arrested on a warrant for Terroristic Threats. On May 12, City of Bradford Police arrested 38 year old Patrick Michael Carpenter. Carpenter was wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident where he allegedly threatened another person. Carpenter is being held in lieu of $5,000...
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Man on Drug and Weapon Charges

A Jamestown man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop late Monday morning on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Kingsbury Street near Spring Street Extension for traffic violations just after 11:00 AM. Officers say they found a front seat passenger, 37-year-old Bart Bartlett, was sought on outstanding Jamestown City Court warrants. They also found that Bartlett was allegedly in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale, a Smith & Wesson revolver, and .22 caliber long-rifle bullets. Police say the gun was reported stolen out of Fredonia. Bartlett was arrested for 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was jailed pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

Man charged with assault after stabbing in Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police received reports of an assault in Palmyra at a Speedway gas station Saturday evening. Troopers said there were an argument between 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand and 17-year-old Darin Barber Jr. at around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said the cause of the altercation was because Hillenbrand left two young children, ages 3 […]
PALMYRA, NY
2 On Your Side

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside Tops during mass shooting is on paid leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Arkport woman

Police arrested an Arkport woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caelan M. Smith, 21, of Arkport for driving while intoxicated. Smith was initially stopped for speeding on State Route 36 in the Town of Hornellsville. Upon investigation, Smith was...
ARKPORT, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged After Domestic Abuse Case

A Bradford man was charged after a domestic abuse case on Friday. City of Bradford Police charged 39-year-old Scott Allan Canfield with simple assault, strangulation and harassment. The charges stem from Canfield allegedly physically assaulting a woman by choking her and punching her during an argument. The woman ran next...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged with Shoplifting

An Olean man was charged after an Allegany shoplifting reported on Saturday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Jacob D. Hanigan with petit larceny. The charge stems from Hanigan allegedly stealing merchandise from Walmart valued at $19.97. Hanigan was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court...
OLEAN, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged after Fleeing Traffic Stop

An Olean man was charged after fleeing police on Tuesday. New York State Police charged 41-year-old David J. Nickola with Obstructing Governmental Administration and numerous traffic infractions. During an incident following a traffic stop on W. Union St. in Allegany, Nickola got out of his vehicle and attempted to run...
OLEAN, NY
WRGB

Buffalo man charged with making terroristic threats

Buffalo, N.Y. — One day after a mass shooting left 10 dead and traumatized Western New York, a Buffalo man allegedly called two businesses and threatened the employees who answered the phone. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, allegedly called a pizzeria and a...
BUFFALO, NY

