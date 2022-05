Builder Joseph Minyon said the idea for the 12,000-square-foot, chateau-inspired home he built in Ligonier Township came to him in a dream. “I saw a bird in flight with wings outstretched — I’m not sure what kind of bird it was, but I’ll say it was an eagle,” he said. “If you look at an aerial (view) of the house, to me, it’s a bird in flight.”

LIGONIER, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO