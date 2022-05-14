ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alpena by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an...

alerts.weather.gov

9&10 News

UPDATE: 2,500 Acre Blue Lakes Fire Now 98% Contained

A wildfire near Blue Lakes Road in Cheboygan and Montmorency Counties is now 98% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fire crews are at the scene and are working to connect remaining gaps in the containment line. The final estimate of the fire’s size is about 2,516 acres.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

UPDATE: Northern MI Forest Fire Spreads, Cause Determined

State and local firefighters from across Northern Michigan spent the weekend battling an immense forest fire in Montmorency County. The Blue Lakes Fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, northwest of Atlanta, MI near the Pigeon River Country State Forest, home to a thousand of Michigan’s elk.
ATLANTA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police say marijuana was a factor in fatal Otsego County traffic crash

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post has released their findings from a fatal Otsego County crash that happened last month. The initial investigation revealed a pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Thumb Lake Road on March 31 and attempted to pass another vehicle in a double yellow zone.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Onaway Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A 78-year-old Onaway man died in motorcycle crash on Saturday. Troopers say Carl Clark was headed east on N. Allis Highway when he went off the road. Clark was flung off the motorcycle and was fatally injured. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet at the time. Clark was...
ONAWAY, MI
9&10 News

Indian River Man Sentenced to Prison for Builder Fraud

Steven Broman from Indian River was sentenced to serve 28 months to 15 years in prison Friday afternoon. According to police records in two separate cases from 2019 and 2020, Broman agreed to perform residential construction work for two Charlevoix County victims. Broman was paid $13,700 in one incident that...
INDIAN RIVER, MI
northernexpress.com

Could Camp Grayling Grow?

The Michigan National Guard military training complex at Camp Grayling could be getting bigger. Twice as big, in fact. The 148,000-acre camp is looking to make the move to 320,000 acres by requesting access to land managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Camp Grayling is already the largest national guard training facility in the country, so why the bigger footprint? A top reason is that training for 21st century problems—think electronic crimes and wars in space—requires more breathing room so nearby radio and cyber signals aren’t jammed. Proponents see opportunity for job creation and positive economic impacts from trainees who stay and dine in the area. But concerns have also arisen around the proposal, namely as it relates to the environmental impact on key waterways like the AuSable and Manistee rivers, especially as Camp Grayling already has had issues with a toxic chemical plume stemming from their airfield. A 2014 expansion of the camp was scuttled, so will the second time be the charm? We’ll have to wait and see.
GRAYLING, MI
wbkb11.com

Alpena Resident Wins Free Cannabis for 20 Years

The legalization of marijuana has changed how dispensaries sell and market their medicinal and recreational products. It was noticeable this week when one customer won a special prize. A customer at Neighborhood Provisions, Jillian Conley, stopped by Alpena’s first recreational cannabis dispensary to pick up one of Grasshopper Farms featured...
ALPENA, MI

