ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

The somewhat silly reason Trader Joe’s sells its bananas for 19 cents apiece

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJzxS_0feJWhQu00

Joe doesn’t mess around with produce scales.

The fruits and vegetables at Trader Joe’s are sold per piece or in prepackaged units — and not by the pound, like most other grocery stores. But nowhere is this more apparent than at the banana display, which is often accompanied by a sign advertising Joe’s by-the-banana policy.

You want a banana? That’ll be 19 cents. A bigger banana? Also 19 cents. A slightly smaller banana, perfect for a midday snack? No discounts here, bub — the price is 19 cents, no exceptions. (Unless, of course, you choose an organic banana, which sells for 25 cents.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKMMv_0feJWhQu00
Customers shop at the first Trader Joe’s location in New York City, no doubt thrilled by the alien concept of by-the-banana pricing. (Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

The per-piece pricing policy streamlines the shopping experience for customers and checkout clerks, neither of whom need to bother with scales. But this banana-buying process wasn’t always so straightforward, at least not for customers seeking a single piece of fruit.

In a 2018 edition of the “Inside Trader Joe’s” podcast, chairman and CEO Dan Bane explained that Trader Joe’s used to sell bananas by the pound, albeit in prepackaged baggies that contained four or more bananas. In other words, you couldn’t rip open the baggies and buy just one or two bananas, seeing as there weren’t any scales in the store to determine the correct pricing.

One day, Bane said he was working in one of the California locations when he observed a “nice little lady” — likely from a nearby retirement community — who spent a few moments looking over the banana baggies before deciding she didn’t want any.

“So I asked her, I said, ‘Ma’am, if you don’t mind me asking, I saw you looking at the bananas but you didn’t, you didn’t put anything in your cart,’” Bane recalled.

“And she says to me, ‘Sonny … Sonny, I may not live to that fourth banana.”

Bane then claimed that Trader Joe’s made the decision to switch over to individually priced bananas “the next day.”

4 tips to save on groceries from a spending expert

Interestingly enough, while Trader Joe’s always balked at the idea of scales for weighing and measuring produce, its stores used to sell another seemingly straightforward item — made-to-order sandwiches — by the inch . It’s not a completely foreign concept (a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s noted that many sandwich shops sell 4-inch, 6-inch or 12-inch sandwiches), but the idea appeared to baffle some of Trader Joe’s own execs long after the deli counters were ditched.

“I always wondered, like, did someone say, ‘Give me an inch long ham on rye?’” asked Matt Sloan, the vice president of marketing product, on that same podcast episode.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

2 arrested months after fatal beating of homeless man in Anaheim

Two homeless people have been arrested months after the fatal beating of another homeless man in Anaheim, authorities said Tuesday. Gilbert Daisaku Johnson was found along the 100 block of West Broadway suffering from head injuries about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 15, 2021. The 32-year-old who had previously lived in Costa Mesa was taken to a […]
ANAHEIM, CA
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas#Advertising#Food Drink
KTLA

Lopez Canyon Fire contained within an hour: LAFD

A brush fire broke out in Lopez Canyon Saturday afternoon and was under control within an hour, officials said. The four-acre blaze burned light grass and medium brush in the 12000 block of North Lopez Canyon Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. The total acreage was later updated to 8.29 acres. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Ontario man arrested, accused of shooting cashier during robbery

Ontario police arrested a man suspected of shooting a cashier during a robbery Monday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., police responded to a liquor store on the 300 block of N. Mountain Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot. When police arrived on scene they found the cashier suffering from a […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Homeowner shot by burglars in Riverside

A Riverside homeowner is in critical condition after he was shot during a home invasion early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:40 a.m. at a home on the 18400 block of Moss Road, according to the Riverside Police Department. Police say three suspects broke into the home and were confronted by the homeowner. One of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTLA

Kimberly Williams Paisley on smart traveling

Kimberly Williams Paisley talked about her partnership with Hilton and how to gear up for a busy travel season. She touched on key points to look for when planning where you want to stay and to get the most out of your experience. Also, you can’t forget the pets! She has great tips for dog […]
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Gunfire exchanged during attempted robbery in downtown L.A.

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after shots were fired during an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles. It happened around 3:10 a.m. on the 800 block of South Hope Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a man in his 30s was inside the lobby of a high-rise apartment building […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy