Philadelphia, PA

76ers are committed to Doc Rivers, will work with him to improve roster: Report

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

There reportedly won’t be a head coaching uncertainty hanging over the 76ers this offseason.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Philadelphia front office members won’t be meeting with Doc Rivers to discuss his future with the franchise, which “is committed to the head coach” after another disappointing playoff finish.

Per Haynes, the front office instead will work with Rivers to make improvements to the roster.

Asked about his job security after the Sixers were eliminated by the Heat in six games, Rivers was blunt about his confidence in his ability to do the job, despite heavy criticism from a large contingent of the fanbase throughout the postseason, including the team’s first-round win over the Raptors, which they won in six games after taking the first three.

Philadelphia, PA
