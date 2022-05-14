ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How does murder impact property values?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

As you may well know, the current housing market is a seller’s dream (and a buyer’s nightmare), but several factors can negatively impact property value and asking price on a home — including in-house deaths, particularly a murder.

Often called “murder houses,” these homes are also known as “stigmatized properties” by the National Association of Realtors . Stigmatized properties include places that have been impacted by events such as murder, suicide, a notorious previous owner, and alleged occurrences like hauntings.

California real estate agent Dr. Randall Bell is a self-described “Master of Disaster” who has helped sell some of the most noted stigmatized properties in the U.S., including the previous homes of Nicole Brown Simpson and John and Patsy Ramsey. Bell is CEO of real estate/economics advisory firm Landmark Research and specializes in real estate damage economics.

“This means I study the effect detrimental conditions have on property values,” Bell told Nexstar. “…We inspect the properties and then develop case studies of other similar situations to determine the most likely impact. We can also study what can be done to reduce any negative effects.”

In an interview with VICE , Bell explained that sellers of “tainted” properties can expect a “15 to 25% diminution in value for two to three years after the fact. Over time the discount evaporates, but it takes 10 to 25 years for the stigma to go away entirely.”

Bell’s data is echoed by that found by Realtor , using public data sourced by DiedInHouse.com, a website that uses property records to tell users whether someone died at a specific address. Data shows house murder sites sell for a median 21% less than their previous sale price and 9% less than the list price. These properties also sell for 15% less than comparable houses in the same zip code.

Washington Post explains buyers have more access to property information than ever, which can add to difficulty selling a stigmatized house at all or for a break-even price. Knowing a home’s backstory can lead to buyers having a predisposed “bad vibe” before even seeing it.

NAR says a property’s stigma can even negatively impact neighboring homes.

Even houses of “famous” murder sites aren’t immune.

The Los Angeles condo where owner Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman were murdered sat on the market for two years before finally selling at a loss of $525,000. Brown Simpson previously purchased the home for $625,000, Realtor explains. The home at the center of the O.J. Simpson murder trial would later sell for $1.72 million after remodeling and an address change.

Sometimes even a remodel can’t save a home from its past. The home of serial murderer John Wayne Gacy was foreclosed on, completely demolished and re-addressed. The new house, atop the site where Gacy killed at least 33 young men and boys, finally sold after its owner cut the cost three times — $30,000 lower than the list price.

Nevertheless, some high-profile murder locations do become commodities, like the Massachusetts home of accused axe murderer Lizzie Borden .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ka0fu_0feJWemj00
FILE – This 1992 file photo shows the Benedict Canyon estate on Cielo Drive in Los Angeles where five people were murdered in 1969. It has since been demolished and replaced with a new structure (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles site of the 1969 Manson Family murders, where actress Sharon Tate and five others were killed, was sold for $1.6 million ($3.7 million adjusted for inflation) by owner Rudy Altobelli in 1989 — 18 times what the Hollywood talent manager paid for it in the early 1960s. The home, previously located at 10050 Cielo Drive, was host to a string of musicians, including Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, before its demolition and re-addressing in 1994.

In January, the home built in place of the 10050 site was put up for sale by owner Jeff Franklin , creator of “Full House,” with a list price of $85 million.

But these Hollywood owner stories are the exception, as Realtor reports. Citing public records, it reports that 59% of stigmatized home buyers are everyday people, while 20% are purchased by corporate entities for investment.

The family who purchased the former Arizona home of convicted murderer Jodi Arias told AZ Central in 2013 that the $206,000 they paid for the home, where Arias stabbed ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander 30 times, was “a good deal” and they didn’t consider it a crime scene.

For many regular homebuyers, a “good deal” on a stigmatized property is exactly the calculus behind buying the home.

Do realtors have to tell you about a murder in the home?

Depending on where you live, it can be completely legal for a realtor to leave out a home’s grizzly history.

Experian explains that realtors are legally obligated to disclose “material facts” about a property, but deaths aren’t included under that definition in many states.

Buyers purchasing directly from the homeowner should receive what’s known as a seller disclosure from the owner. As with real estate agents, the disclosure document will list information about the physical home and its land, Nerd Wallet reports. Common items on a seller disclosure are any liens on the property, flooding issues/water damage, and mechanical issues. Unfortunately for buyers, deaths on a property also tend to fall outside of necessary information about a property.

Bell says sellers — particularly in California, which has some of the strictest laws in the nation — should always tell the truth. He recommends that sellers work with qualified agents, brokers and attorneys to mitigate any possible critical omissions.

If you’re buying and want to cover bases about your prospective home, it’s best to find out what sellers are required to tell you in your state. In many states, sellers are only required to disclose a death in the home if directly asked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Fortune

This couple just bought a house for all cash in one of America’s hottest markets. Here’s how they did it, and what it feels like

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The sound of a gunshot ringing out at 2 a.m. was the last straw for Laurie and Tim. After seven years in their Oakland home, they decided in mid-2021 to head north to Portland, Ore., for a safer neighborhood for their children and a slower pace of living.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodi Arias
Person
Patsy Ramsey
Person
Lizzie Borden
Fortune

This 81-year-old Californian sold her $1 million home for half its value so it could become affordable housing after she dies

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don't miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When Bobbi Loeb, 81, moved into her house in a scenic rural area 40 miles north of San Francisco half a century ago, her neighbors were mostly cattle ranchers. "My son had a hard time in school because he was considered a hippie," she says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Housing Prices#Stigmatized Property#Real Estate Brokerage#Property Values#Landmark Research#Nexstar
Simplemost

Man Finds 2.38-Carat Brown Diamond In State Park

A regular visitor to an Arkansas diamond mine made his most significant find yet: A brown diamond weighing in at more than 2 carats. Arkansas resident Adam Hardin, who has frequented Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past decade, discovered the largest diamond found at the park so far this year on April 10.
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney's special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney's opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

This Company Now Owns Enough Single-Family Homes To House The Entire Country Of Iceland

Single-family rentals has been one of the hottest real estate asset classes over the past couple of years as home values and rent prices have soared. The largest owner of this asset class in the U.S. is Invitation Homes Inc. INVH, a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of 82,758 single-family rental homes as of the end of the first quarter this year.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Jenna Bush Hager Lists New York City Condo for $5.375 Million

Jenna Bush Hager's Tribeca apartment is coming on the market for $5.375 million. Jenna Bush Hager, the "Today" show host and daughter of former President George W. Bush, is listing her New York City apartment for $5.375 million. The Tribeca condo, in a boutique building with interiors...
REAL ESTATE
Money

This U.S. City Is the Most Affordable Housing Market in the World

Homebuyers looking for affordability in today's tough housing market will find it in a rebounding Rust Belt city. Pittsburgh has been named the most affordable city in the world (yes, world) by the Urban Reform Institute and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. In a recent study from the two nonprofits, the Steel City edged out every other major metropolitan area globally. Two other U.S. cities — Oklahoma City and Rochester, N.Y. — tied for second.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mansionglobal.com

Janet Jackson Wants $8.995 Million for the New York Condo She’s Owned for 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after she bought it, Janet Jackson is listing her apartment on New York's Central Park for $8.995 million. Ms. Jackson, who rose to stardom in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits such as "Miss You Much" and "Together Again," and who is the sister of the late performer Michael Jackson, purchased the apartment for $2.8 million in 1998, records show.
REAL ESTATE
