Body found after man went missing from boat off Dorset coast

A body has been recovered in the search for a man thought to have fallen from a boat off the Dorset coast almost two weeks ago.

Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the remains are believed to be those of David Haw.

The 24-year-old, from Sussex, had been missing since police received a report in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, that he had fallen off a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) in Poole Harbour.

On Saturday, Dorset Police said they received a report at 1.37pm that a body had been found in the water in the harbour.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, led by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), remains ongoing.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remains released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “David’s family have been kept fully updated and our thoughts are very much with them and all David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to do all we can to support them.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the searches since David went missing for their efforts.”

Extensive searches had been carried out in the days following the incident, involving the RNLI, HM Coastguard, police, Dorset Search and Rescue and specialist dive teams.

