ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body found after man went missing from boat off Dorset coast

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Llhxy_0feJVtkB00

A body has been recovered in the search for a man thought to have fallen from a boat off the Dorset coast almost two weeks ago.

Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the remains are believed to be those of David Haw.

The 24-year-old, from Sussex, had been missing since police received a report in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, that he had fallen off a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) in Poole Harbour.

On Saturday, Dorset Police said they received a report at 1.37pm that a body had been found in the water in the harbour.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, led by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), remains ongoing.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remains released under investigation.

I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the searches since David went missing for their efforts.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “David’s family have been kept fully updated and our thoughts are very much with them and all David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to do all we can to support them.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the searches since David went missing for their efforts.”

Extensive searches had been carried out in the days following the incident, involving the RNLI, HM Coastguard, police, Dorset Search and Rescue and specialist dive teams.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

SNP MP Angus MacNeil found guilty of careless driving after teenager hit

An SNP MP involved in a crash which saw a 17-year-old seriously hurt has been banned from the road for three months after being found guilty of careless driving. Angus MacNeil, 51, had been on trial at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court in the Outer Hebrides on a charge of dangerous driving following the collision on his home island of Barra in October 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Bank Holiday#Dorset Police#Mcit#Rnli#Hm Coastguard
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Five remain in custody as probe into alleged match-fixing continues in Ireland

Five men have been released without charge by detectives investigating alleged football match-fixing in the League of Ireland. Another five men arrested earlier remained in custody on Wednesday evening. Several residential properties were searched in a planned Garda operation, which stemmed from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to...
UEFA
newschain

Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

A man who planned and executed a murder, shooting his victim in the head and burying the body, is poised to make millions through his health-technology firm. Harel Hershtik’s crime, carried out a quarter of a century ago when he was 20, was so grisly it is still widely remembered – though neither his conviction for premeditated murder, his lengthy prison sentence nor his parole board-mandated nightly house arrest have obstructed his rise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Teenager fatally shot near Chicago’s popular ‘The Bean’ sculpture

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7.30pm Saturday (1.30am Sunday London) near the giant, mirrored structure. Police did not immediately release the teen’s name.
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

Appleby relies on Walk Of Stars and Nahanni for Derby bid

Charlie Appleby expects to field both Walk Of Stars and Nahanni as he seeks back-to-back victories in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom. The Godolphin handler saddled 16-1 shot Adayar to win the premier Classic last year, following on from Masar’s triumph in 2018. Like Adayar, Walk Of Stars finished...
ANIMALS
newschain

Nonsensical to have protections for newts but not for hedgehogs, says MP

It makes no sense to have expansive protections for newts but not for hedgehogs, a Conservative former cabinet minister has said. On the sixth day of the Queen’s Speech debate in the House of Commons, Chris Grayling told ministers on the frontbench about his one “disappointment” in the Government’s policy and legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session: the lack of legislation on conservation.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy